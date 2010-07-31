Afternoon tidbits

Jul 31, 2010 at 12:49 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

250dickerson_mg_5726.jpg

Here's a few more observations from Saturday's afternoon practice inside the Methodist Training Center:

  • Rookie receiver Dorin Dickerson (pictured) got deep up the left sideline and pulled one in from quarterback Matt Schaub. He was all alone and it was one of the big gains of the afternoon practice.
  • The best catch of the afternoon, though, came courtesy of Kevin Walter. He was blanketed by cornerback Antwaun Molden, but Schaub got it to Walter perfectly. The veteran receiver gathered it in just before falling out of bounds for what would have been a 35-yard gain.
  • Defensive tackle DelJuan Robinson batted down a pass near the end of practice.
  • Strong safety Bernard Pollard continues to be a vocal presence in the Texans secondary, and we asked linebacker Xavier Adibi about it. Adibi likes Pollard's intensity, and thinks it's a welcome addition to the defense.
  • A television reporter from College Station asked head coach and Texas A&M alum Gary Kubiak why there aren't more Aggies on the roster, and a smiling Kubiak responded by saying "Tell Sherm (Texas A&M head coach Mike Sherman) to send me some."
