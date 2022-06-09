Alief native Ogbonnia Okoronkwo brings youth football camp to Houston | Daily Brew

"I have a football camp on June 11th," Okoronkwo said. "I'm doing it at Crump Stadium where I used to play in high school. I'm really excited about it. I'm just trying to pour back into the community for as long as I'm here in Houston."

Okoronkwo grew up in Alief and attended Alief High School. His camp will host young athletes ages 8-15 for drills and a scrimmage moderated by Texans players and staff.

"It's great to be back," Okoronkwo said. "I plan on doing a bunch of stuff like that for the kids in the community."

Later this month, Okoronkwo will head to Ghana for a development camp and fan event, among the first-ever NFL events in Africa.