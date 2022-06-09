Alief native Ogbonnia Okoronkwo brings youth football camp to Houston | Daily Brew

Jun 09, 2022 at 12:42 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Not long after DL Ogbonnia Okoronkwo signed his deal with the Houston Texans, he began making plans to give back to the community. The fifth-year veteran is planning his first youth football camp on June 11, an inaugural event for The Ogbo Okoronkwo Foundation.

"I have a football camp on June 11th," Okoronkwo said. "I'm doing it at Crump Stadium where I used to play in high school. I'm really excited about it. I'm just trying to pour back into the community for as long as I'm here in Houston."

Okoronkwo grew up in Alief and attended Alief High School. His camp will host young athletes ages 8-15 for drills and a scrimmage moderated by Texans players and staff.

"It's great to be back," Okoronkwo said. "I plan on doing a bunch of stuff like that for the kids in the community."

Later this month, Okoronkwo will head to Ghana for a development camp and fan event, among the first-ever NFL events in Africa.

Okoronkwo played four seasons (2018-21) for the Los Angeles Rams and earned a Super Bowl ring championship with the team. Last season, he had career highs in tackles (15, nine solo), tackles for loss (three), sacks (2.0), quarterback hits (six) and forced fumbles (two) in 13 games played.

