Ammendola drills 45-yard field goal, Ogunbowale with big hit on ensuing kickoff to cap half

Matt Ammendola, who was elevated from the Texans practice squad earlier this week, drilled a 45-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining in the second quarter to give Houston the 10-7 lead at the half.

The field goal capped a 61-yard scoring drive, which took six plays and spanned 2:30 and started at the Texans 12-yard line.

A key third-down conversion came with one minute remaining as C.J. Stroud hit Noah Brown for a 29-yard completion on a third and 13 from the Texans 42 and put them in field goal range at the Bengals 29 yard line. Earlier on the same drive, Stroud hit Brown for a pickup of 28 yards. Brown finished the first half with four catches for 96 yards to lead all Texans receivers.