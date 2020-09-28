An exclusive gathering to happen this Sunday | Daily Brew

The Texans, as well as the Vikings are each hungry for their first win of the 2020 season. That's the main focus, above all else.

But another interesting first will be the trio of Bill O'Brien, Gary Kubiak and Dom Capers coaching in the same game at the same time.

While O'Brien is the current general manager and head coach for Houston, Kubiak and Capers are the only other men to have also been head coach of the Texans. Kubiak is now Minnesota's offensive coordinator, while Capers is the senior defensive assistant for the Vikings. Capers was the first head coach of the Texans, from 2002 through 2005. Kubiak succeeded him and was in charge from 2006 through 2013. O'Brien took over in 2014.