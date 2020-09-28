An exclusive gathering to happen this Sunday | Daily Brew

Sep 28, 2020 at 12:33 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Sunday will be a first at NRG Stadium.

The Texans, as well as the Vikings are each hungry for their first win of the 2020 season. That's the main focus, above all else.

But another interesting first will be the trio of Bill O'Brien, Gary Kubiak and Dom Capers coaching in the same game at the same time.

While O'Brien is the current general manager and head coach for Houston, Kubiak and Capers are the only other men to have also been head coach of the Texans. Kubiak is now Minnesota's offensive coordinator, while Capers is the senior defensive assistant for the Vikings. Capers was the first head coach of the Texans, from 2002 through 2005. Kubiak succeeded him and was in charge from 2006 through 2013. O'Brien took over in 2014.

It's fitting that all three will be in the stadium this Sunday, as it'll be nearly 21 years to the day that the late Bob McNair acquired the NFL's 32nd franchise. O'Brien wants to get a win, first and foremost, but he'd also like something else to happen, too.

"We should take a picture," O'Brien said during a Texans Radio interview. "I worked with Dom in New England. I was the wide receivers coach. He was the secondary coach. I've known Dom for a long time. Gary Kubiak is an awesome guy. He's always been very good to me whenever I've seen him at the Combine, or when he was head coach of the Broncos and I'd see him at the owner's meetings."

Kickoff with the Vikings is set for noon CT this Sunday.

