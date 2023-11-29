Andre Johnson chatter, Coach-off on Sunday and more | Daily Brew

Nov 29, 2023 at 09:54 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

dredream

Good Wednesday morning to you!

The Texans are back to practice today, and another incredibly important game awaits this Sunday. The 6-5 Broncos come to NRG Stadium for the noon kickoff, and both squads are on the outside looking in as far as the playoff picture goes. There's still a lot of season left, but this game's a big one.

Longtime NFL Columnist John McClain **wrote a piece** about the head coaches in this one: DeMeco Ryans of the Texans and Denver's Sean Payton. 

This Sunday is the 'My Cause My Cleats' game. Dennis Silva of the Houston Chronicle had a **cool story** on the Texans involvement.

How cool is that picture above? Hakeem "The Dream" Olajuwon was in the house for Sunday's game and he shared a nice pregame moment with Andre Johnson.

Andre Johnson is a semifinalist--again--for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The dude belongs there and should've gone in sooner. **Here's a short breakdown** of where he stands with the company of pass-catchers ahead of him on the all-time receptions/yards list.

Finally, fans had some questions about the officiating, John Metchie, III, J.J. Watt's potential comeback hurdles and more. I answered those questions **HERE**.

