John Metchie, III progress, J.J. Watt hurdles and flags | Fans Wanna Know

Got a question about the Texans?

Life in general?

Drew Dougherty's your guy.

He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE.

Bill Snead: Dear Drew, Am I the only fan that felt penalties were called on the Texans inappropriately?

DD: No.

Many were angry about the calls last Sunday. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday the Texans would "submit some calls and we'll let the league handle that from that perspective."

But the bad calls weren't the reason the Texans lost to Jacksonville. Ryans said the Texans, among other things, needed to be better in coverage on defense and also needed to run the ball better as an offense.