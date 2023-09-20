Back at it, Andre Johnson and Who's the Boss? | Daily Brew

Good morning.
The Texans are back on the practice fields at the Houston Methodist Training Center today. They travel to Jacksonville on Saturday and play the Jaguars there at noon on Sunday.
We'll hear from Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud in early afternoon press conferences, and a few other players in the locker room after that.
Speaking of Stroud, Aaron Wilson of KPRC had this piece on the rookie QB and the "right stuff".
Awhile back I wrote an article about Johnson, who's 11th on the NFL's all-time receiving yards list. I looked at the 10 players in front of him, checked out some of their stats and saw who threw the ball throughout their careers. Johnson stacks up very favorably to those guys, in comparison.
