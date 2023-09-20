Back at it, Andre Johnson and Who's the Boss? | Daily Brew

Sep 20, 2023 at 09:15 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

stroudcockedbrew

Good morning.

The Texans are back on the practice fields at the Houston Methodist Training Center today. They travel to Jacksonville on Saturday and play the Jaguars there at noon on Sunday.

We'll hear from Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud in early afternoon press conferences, and a few other players in the locker room after that.

Speaking of Stroud, Aaron Wilson of KPRC had this piece on the rookie QB and the "right stuff".

Want a free Whataburger? Donate $1--or more--to the Houston Food Bank.

Every Tuesday during the season I answer questions from fans. Yesterday, I got some good ones about the safeties, Tank Dell, the NRG Stadium roof, and Andre Johnson's Hall of Fame Chances. You can read it HERE. If you've got a question, just send it to me HERE.

Awhile back I wrote an article about Johnson, who's 11th on the NFL's all-time receiving yards list. I looked at the 10 players in front of him, checked out some of their stats and saw who threw the ball throughout their careers. Johnson stacks up very favorably to those guys, in comparison.

Finally, on this date in 1984, the TV show "Who's the Boss" made its debut. Go crazy.

