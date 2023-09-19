Safeties up, Tank Dell, Open roof, Dre's Hall of Fame chances | Fans Wanna Know

Sep 19, 2023
@strosdude: Dear Drew, Are the Texans getting their safeties back for Jacksonville?
DD: We'll see. Jimmie Ward's missed the first two starts because of a hip injury, while Jalen Pitre exited the Baltimore game with a chest injury. Neither practiced last week, and both were inactive against Indianapolis.
Wednesday will give us a better indication of their availability for this weekend. The Texans will practice then and release the official injury report a few hours after it finishes.
In their places against the Colts, M.J. Stewart and Eric Murray started. Murray left Sunday's game with a concussion.
DeAndre Houston-Carson and Grayland Arnold saw more snaps at safety when Murray left the game.

Matt Taylor: Dear Drew, Why are the Texans not using Tank Dell to stretch the field?
DD: I think they're using him, Matt. Tank caught a touchdown and finished with seven catches for 72 yards against the Colts. Quarterback C.J. Stroud targeted Dell 10 times on Sunday, which was the most on the team.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans is "encouraged" by what Dell's doing and said Monday that the rookie receiver "has made some good plays for us".
Stroud was able to throw for 384 yards on Sunday, and seven of his completions were for 20 yards or more. I think Dell played a role in making that happen.

@jumperranger: Dear Drew, When was the last time we opened the roof at NRG stadium?
DD: It was last open December 12, 2021 in a game versus the Seattle Seahawks.

@texstros: Dear Drew, Do you think this year is Andre Johnson's year to go in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
DD: I thought his first year on the ballot was a good year. He's 11th all-time in receiving yardage. I wrote an article about this awhile back, comparing some of his stats to the 10 guys ahead of him on that list. Seven of those 10 caught passes for at least one season from a quarterback who's in the Hall of Fame. The other three all caught passes from a Pro Bowl quarterback for more seasons than Johnson did.

Johnson averaged 5.5 catches and 73.5 yard per game. From the 10 ahead of him, only Jerry Rice and Marvin Harrison averaged more.

Compared to the best ever, Johnson more than holds his own.

