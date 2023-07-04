"Baller": Texans coaches, teammates sound off on rookie C.J. Stroud

Quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson is "excited" for Stroud's future and explained what the Texans' goals were for Stroud in May and June.

"We just want him to be comfortable and confident in what we're asking him to do," Johnson said. "We just want him to be the best version of himself. That's what the spring is about: getting reps and learning the system."

According to running back Devin Singletary, Stroud picked up offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik's system rapidly, and wasn't daunted by the jump from the Big 10 to the NFL.

"Man, he's bright," Singletary said. "It's a lot as a young quarterback, coming in and learning a new offense – coming in here with grown men, coming from college. You're looked at as a leader out the gate. But he's handling it well."

Like Singletary, tight end Dalton Schultz is a veteran who joined the Texans from a 2022 playoff team. Singletary was a Bill last year, while Schultz played for the Cowboys. Schultz echoed Singletary's thoughts, and said a switch gets flipped with Stroud when he steps foot on the field.

"His attitude and demeanor are kind of understated at times and he walks through pretty humbled like head down, soft voice but you start to interact with him and the kid just oozes confidence," Schultz said. "The kid is a baller."

Schultz spoke at length about the learning process he and his Texans offensive teammates went through this spring under Slowik. Stroud underscored what Schultz said about the process, and described how it's gone.

"They've been very methodical and want to get me to learn it step by step, just like how they would teach anybody else," Stroud said. "I feel like I've tried to do a lot of work on my own, so when I come back the next day, I have that to put in the bank to be able to move on to the next install, whatever it is."