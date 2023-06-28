Houston Texans announce dates and times for 2023 Training Camp presented by Xfinity

Jun 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations
2023-training-camp-story

HOUSTON – Houston Texans Training Camp presented by Xfinity will begin on Wednesday, July 26, as the Texans take the field in preparation for the 2023 Season. Eight training camp practices will be free and open to all fans: Friday, July 28; Sunday, July 30; Friday, August 4; Saturday, August 5; Tuesday, August 8; Sunday, August 13; Wednesday, August 16; and Thursday, August 17.

All practices will begin at approximately 9 a.m. CT with the exception of Saturday, August 5 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, August 12 at 3:45 p.m. and Wednesday, August 30 at 3:45 p.m. Additionally, joint practices will take place on August 16-17 in Houston with the Miami Dolphins and August 24-25 in New Orleans with the Saints. The full training camp schedule can be found at the end of this press release along with a list of events taking place throughout each open practice.

"There is a lot of energy and excitement surrounding our team right now and we're really looking forward to training camp," Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said. "Coach Ryans talks about 'iron sharpening iron' during our practices, so it will be great to see the guys competing hard, including when we hold joint practices with the Dolphins and Saints. This is a critical time of the year for our team to improve and work toward our ultimate goal of winning. Fans are also at the heart of everything we do, and training camp is a terrific time to celebrate and connect with them. Our team is made by H-Town and we can't wait for July 26."

All fans will have the opportunity to claim free tickets to practices beginning Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com. There will be a limited number of tickets available per day and it is anticipated tickets will go quickly. Season Ticket Members will receive an email with further details on their registration. Please visit the 2023 Training Camp page for more information. Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to purchase exclusive merchandise that will be worn by the team throughout training camp.

The 2023 NFL Fan of the Year contest launches on Back Together Weekend. The initiative celebrates extraordinary fans whose devotion, contributions to their team, connection to the game and overall story serve as an inspiration to others. The Texans' nominee for Fan of the Year will be announced in November. They will receive two tickets to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, a game program and two custom jerseys, among other prizes. The 2023 NFL Fan of the Year will be announced during Super Bowl weekend.

All training camp practices are subject to short-notice changes and adjustments based on weather and/or football operations' decisions. Updates are promptly available on the club's digital media platforms and via email from the Texans communications staff.

2023 HOUSTON TEXANS TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Table inside Article
DayDatePractice TimeLocationMedia Availability
WednesdayJuly 269 a.m.Houston Methodist Training CenterAfter practice on the field
ThursdayJuly 279 a.m.Houston Methodist Training CenterAfter practice on the field
FridayJuly 289 a.m.Houston Methodist Training CenterAfter practice on the field
SaturdayJuly 29Day Off / No Availability
SundayJuly 309 a.m.Houston Methodist Training CenterAfter practice on the field
MondayJuly 319 a.m.Houston Methodist Training CenterAfter practice on the field
TuesdayAugust 19 a.m.Houston Methodist Training CenterAfter practice on the field
WednesdayAugust 2Day Off / No Availability
ThursdayAugust 39 a.m.Houston Methodist Training CenterAfter practice on the field
FridayAugust 49 a.m.Houston Methodist Training CenterAfter practice on the field
SaturdayAugust 56 p.m.Houston Methodist Training CenterAfter practice on the field
SundayAugust 6Day Off / No Availability
MondayAugust 79 a.m.Houston Methodist Training CenterAfter practice on the field
TuesdayAugust 89 a.m.Houston Methodist Training CenterAfter practice on the field
WednesdayAugust 9Travel Day / No Availability
ThursdayAugust 10Game at New England Patriots, 6 p.m.
FridayAugust 11Head Coach DeMeco Ryans Media Availability / Players’ Day Off
SaturdayAugust 123:45 p.m.Houston Methodist Training CenterAfter practice on the field
SundayAugust 139 a.m.Houston Methodist Training CenterAfter practice on the field
MondayAugust 149 a.m.Houston Methodist Training CenterAfter practice on the field
TuesdayAugust 15Players’ Day Off / No Availability
WednesdayAugust 169 a.m.Houston Methodist Training CenterAfter practice on the field
ThursdayAugust 179 a.m.Houston Methodist Training CenterAfter practice on the field
FridayAugust 18Walkthrough / No Availability
SaturdayAugust 19Game vs. Miami Dolphins, 3 p.m.
SundayAugust 20Day Off / No Availability
MondayAugust 219 a.m.Houston Methodist Training CenterAfter practice on the field
TuesdayAugust 22Walkthrough / Travel Day
WednesdayAugust 23Player Day Off
ThursdayAugust 249 a.m.New Orleans Saints’ FacilityAfter practice on the field
FridayAugust 259 a.m.New Orleans Saints’ FacilityAfter practice on the field
SaturdayAugust 26Walkthrough / No Availability
SundayAugust 27Game at New Orleans Saints, 7 p.m.
MondayAugust 28Day Off / No Availability
TuesdayAugust 29Day Off / No Availability (roster cut to 53)
WednesdayAugust 303:45 p.m.Houston Methodist Training CenterAfter practice on the field
ThursdayAugust 312023 Houston Texans Season Premiere event, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1-Sunday, Sept. 3Days Off / No Availability

