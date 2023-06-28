Houston Texans announce dates and times for 2023 Training Camp presented by Xfinity

HOUSTON – Houston Texans Training Camp presented by Xfinity will begin on Wednesday, July 26, as the Texans take the field in preparation for the 2023 Season. Eight training camp practices will be free and open to all fans: Friday, July 28; Sunday, July 30; Friday, August 4; Saturday, August 5; Tuesday, August 8; Sunday, August 13; Wednesday, August 16; and Thursday, August 17.

All practices will begin at approximately 9 a.m. CT with the exception of Saturday, August 5 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, August 12 at 3:45 p.m. and Wednesday, August 30 at 3:45 p.m. Additionally, joint practices will take place on August 16-17 in Houston with the Miami Dolphins and August 24-25 in New Orleans with the Saints. The full training camp schedule can be found at the end of this press release along with a list of events taking place throughout each open practice.

"There is a lot of energy and excitement surrounding our team right now and we're really looking forward to training camp," Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said. "Coach Ryans talks about 'iron sharpening iron' during our practices, so it will be great to see the guys competing hard, including when we hold joint practices with the Dolphins and Saints. This is a critical time of the year for our team to improve and work toward our ultimate goal of winning. Fans are also at the heart of everything we do, and training camp is a terrific time to celebrate and connect with them. Our team is made by H-Town and we can't wait for July 26."

All fans will have the opportunity to claim free tickets to practices beginning Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com. There will be a limited number of tickets available per day and it is anticipated tickets will go quickly. Season Ticket Members will receive an email with further details on their registration. Please visit the 2023 Training Camp page for more information. Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to purchase exclusive merchandise that will be worn by the team throughout training camp.

The 2023 NFL Fan of the Year contest launches on Back Together Weekend. The initiative celebrates extraordinary fans whose devotion, contributions to their team, connection to the game and overall story serve as an inspiration to others. The Texans' nominee for Fan of the Year will be announced in November. They will receive two tickets to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, a game program and two custom jerseys, among other prizes. The 2023 NFL Fan of the Year will be announced during Super Bowl weekend.

All training camp practices are subject to short-notice changes and adjustments based on weather and/or football operations' decisions. Updates are promptly available on the club's digital media platforms and via email from the Texans communications staff.