"Battle of defenses" in Texans loss at Carolina

Oct 29, 2023 at 09:56 PM
231029-texans-defense

A quarterback matchup between the No. 1 and No. 2 overall draft picks instead turned into a defensive battle between the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

"They're 0-6, they're playing with their backs against the wall at home as well as coming off the bye," Jonathan Greenard said "So we've been there. We understand how that goes and understand what type of team that is. And you give any team like that any chance of hope, they can run with it. At the same time, hats off to them. They had a hell of a game plan. Their defense turned it into a battle of defenses and they just got the better of us at the end."

The Texans defense allowed just one touchdown on four Carolina red-zone trips, including a fourth-down stop at the Houston two-yard line in the second quarter. After multiple lead changes, Houston eventually fell 15-12 following a 23-yard field goal in the final seconds. The Texans recorded 10 quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss and sacked Bryce Young six times in his first NFL win. Young completed 22-of-31 passes for 235 yards and just one touchdown.

"Our guys got pressure up front," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "Front four, they were able to get pressure. We just got to be better all the way across the board when we need it in crunch time, we still got to be better."

Greenard finished with a career-high and team-high 2.5 sacks in addition to six combined tackles (three solo), four quarterback hits and two tackles for loss on the day. Maliek Collins also recorded a pair of sacks, three quarterback hits and one tackle for loss.

"They made plays for us in critical moments," Ryans said. "Big-time sacks there."

The defense held Young and the Panthers to 224 net yards of offense (180 yards passing, 44 yards rushing). With the loss, the Texans fall to 3-4 on the season and return home to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.

Related Content

news

"Next week is really big for us": Texans already focused on Tampa Bay | Up Next...

The Houston Texans lost a close one on Sunday in Carolina. But don't expect them to mope or feel sorry for themselves in the aftermath.
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans fall 15-13 to Panthers

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers game here with the top highlights and social reactions.
news

Game Recap: Texans fall 15-13 in Carolina

Follow the Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers game with live updates from Drew Dougherty at Bank of America Stadium
news

C.J. Stroud gets 1st career TD run, puts Texans ahead in 3rd quarter

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud's 4th-down sneak for a score gave the Texans at 13-12 lead in the third quarter at Carolina.
news

Inactives: Tank Dell is active, while 6 Texans are out for Week 8 at Carolina

Robert Woods, Sheldon Rankins and more top the Texans' Week 8 Inactives list against the Panthers. Rookie WR Tank Dell, meanwhile, is active after missing the last game with a concussion.
news

Know your Foe: Carolina Panthers | Week 8

John Harris introduces readers to this week's opponent, the Carolina Panthers, and breaks down the key players on their roster
news

By the Numbers: Texans prepare for familiar showdown in Carolina

John Harris breaks down the numbers between the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers 
news

C.J. Stroud vs. Bryce Young, Jimmie Ward's role, celebrating Dusty Baker | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are gearing up for their Week 8 matchup at Carolina for the battle of top draft picks, No. 1 Bryce Young vs. No. 2 C.J. Stroud. 
news

Blake Cashman's playmaking Sunday earns him AFC Defensive Player of Week

Houston Texans linebacker Blake Cashman was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after his 15-tackle performance in the win over the New Orleans Saints.
news

Texans vs. Saints, Week 6 | Big Play Breakdown

John Harris breaks down the key plays that led to the 20-13 victory against the New Orleans Saints 
news

Harris Hits: Week 6 vs. New Orleans

Sunday's WIN wasn't pretty, wasn't ugly, it was just perfect…it was a WIN. John Harris recaps the victory in H-Town
