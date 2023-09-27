Battle Red Alert &  T.J. Watt's..."obscure"...memory of J.J.| Daily Brew

Happy Wednesday morning!
We're halfway through the work week, and the Texans are beginning their on-field work late this morning.
Might we see a few faces we've not seen lately? I can't wait to find out. It was awesome having Jimmie Ward at safety last Sunday. Hopefully he'll have Jalen Pitre by his side this Sunday against the Steelers.
Before we get into anything football-related, the Texans are wearing the Battle Red helmets and jerseys this Sunday.
C.J. Stroud has consistently taken steps each week this season and improved. Jerome Solomon of the Houston Chronicle likes the rookie's play, and also the way Stroud speaks with the media. Love this quote from Stroud in the article: "I'm nobody's fish. I'm not somebody a team can tee off on. I compete. We all compete."
I answered a few fan questions yesterday, in case you missed it.
They only played one season together, but J.J. Watt and DeMeco Ryans formed a bond in 2011 that's lasted. Ahead of this Sunday's Ring of Honor induction, Ryans reflected a bit on Watt.
There's nothing remotely "obscure" about it--it was the franchise's last playoff victory, J.J. hadn't played in eight games, and everyone acknowledged his sack ignited a wild comeback that culminated in an overtime win-- but the Houston Chronicle has a fun article about T.J. Watt's favorite Texans game his brother played.
Finally, rest in peace Brooks Robinson. He's the greatest fielding third baseman of all-time and enshrined in Cooperstown. He played 23 seasons with the Baltimore Orioles. The O's tweeted a terrific video about who he was and what he meant, below.