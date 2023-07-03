Best Deep Slant moments of 2023 (so far) | Daily Brew

Jul 03, 2023 at 09:00 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

16x9_Thumbnail_DB Deep Slant2

Our Daily Brew cup is half full today, since 2023 is half over - or only just beginning, especially if you're looking at the NFL calendar!

Since we've hit the midway point of the calendar year, I thought it would be a great time to revisit my favorite Deep Slant interviews so far this year. Here they are in no particular order:

DeMeco Ryans Day

The offseason kicked off with the hiring of DeMeco Ryans. All the former Texans plus a few other celebs weighed in on DeMeco Ryans hired as head coach on the night of his introductory press conference.

-During the pre-draft process, I had a chance to talk to over two dozen beat reporters covering some of the nation's top prospects. Here are my interviews with USA Today's Buckeyes Wire writer Phil Harrison getting insight on C.J. Stroud and Charlie Potter, who covers Alabama football for 247 Sports, discussing Anderson. You may think you know everything about these players during their time in college, but I guarantee you'll be surprised at some of the stories.

C.J. Stroud podcast
Will Anderson Jr. podcast

Draft Weekend 1-on-1 interviews with the new rookies
(Ok, I lied. Maybe this one is my favorite.)

From Stroud and Anderson (together) to Tank Dell and the rest of the 2023 Draft class, I had a chance to chat with each player mere minutes after they were selected by Houston. "Meet" the players with me and stay for the reactions, the stories and the jokes too.

Draft Class Reactions podcast

Post-draft breakdown with Pro Football Focus
Pro Football Focus's Lead NFL Analyst Sam Monson worked alongside Texans OC Bobby Slowik during their time together at PFF. Hear Monson's thoughts on the 2023 Texans draft class, where C.J. Stroud fits into this offense and what impresses him most about Slowik.

PFF analyst Sam Monson on Texans draft, Slowik and more

Deep Slant with Christian Harris
After appearing in 12 games last year with 11 starts, LB Christian Harris already seems like a veteran. Hear what the second-year linebacker had to say about his Alabama teammates rejoining him in Houston and what he envisions for 2023 under DeMeco Ryans.

Christian Harris heading into Year 2

Our burning training camp questions with Brandon Scott
And, of course, check out my latest podcast with SportsRadio 610's Brandon Scott recapping OTAs and previewing Texans training camp. Our burning questions include which rookies might earn starting roles, C.J. Stroud expectations and a camp battle we can't wait to see.

Training Camp preview with Brandon Scott

website_TexansPodcast_DeepSlant

Deepi Sidhu talks to current and former players about their lives, focusing on lifestyle, Houston and pop culture.

Listen Now

Related Content

news

J.J. Watt joins CBS, Mexican College Football hits Houston, big, bad news day for AFC South | Daily Brew

Big announcements from J.J. Watt, Mexican college football and division foes in the AFC South headline this Friday edition of Daily Brew.

news

Training Camp schedule unveiled, Texans predicted to make All-Rookie team | Daily Brew

Daily Brew gives you the 411 on Texans training camp, rookies that are getting some early shine and a Facebook purchase that was a literal steal from a McDonald's.

news

Remembering Ryan Mallett, J.J. Watt and Case Keenum reminisce, plus Buc-ee's is where?| Daily Brew

Daily Brew brings you the latest on the tragic passing of Ryan Mallett, revisits old football celebrations and highlights with J.J. Watt and Case Keenum and gives a glimpse of rookie Tank Dell getting ready for training camp.

news

Texans training staff put to the test, top slot defenders, Hard Knocks | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans training staff tells a harrowing story of team paramedic Brad Wilson suffering cardiac arrest on the road, the Texans have a pair of the NFL's top slot defenders and is Hard Knocks headed for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets?

news

Will Anderson signs, 99 Days of Watt, GMA arrives in Houston | Daily Brew

This Monday Daily Brew will get you ready for your week with a J.J. Watt-sized countdown to the regular season, a GMA appearance from Owen Daniels, what you missed at a dodgeball tournament filled with current and former Houston Texans and more.

news

Stories of DeMeco Ryans, Top All-Time Texans, burger wars | Daily Brew

Former Texans share their favorite DeMeco Ryans memories, C.J. Stroud is friends with Alex Bregman, plus the NBA Draft creates a burger controversy in Friday's Daily Brew.

news

Burning questions: Is Derek Stingley Jr. poised for a breakout season, plus what's with this HEAT?| Daily Brew

Derek Stingley Jr. looks forward to a big Year 2, players joke about the Houston heat and a social media cage fight for the ages in Thursday's Daily Brew.

news

Who would you add? Plus, Happy Texans bday | Daily Brew

The All-32 NFL Draft is re-visited. If you don't know what that means, no sweat. Just read below and then do one with your friends.

news

C.J. Stroud chatter, J.J. Watt's next move...and Bo Jackson | Daily Brew

QB C.J. Stroud, Ring of Honoree J.J. Watt and SuperHero Bo Jackson all check in on the latest Daily Brew.

news

Juneteenth, Father's Day and more | Daily Brew

The Texans are celebrating Juneteenth, celebrated Father's Day over the weekend, and are in the midst of the 6-week break before training camp.

news

Don't get soft, cut some hair, Haywood Jeffires & more | Daily Brew

This Daily Brew has a reminder by DeMeco Ryans before the long break, some more memories of J.J. Watt, and an appreciation of a great Houston wide receiver.

Advertising