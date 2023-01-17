Best draft prospect at each position | Daily Brew

The Texans will enter the offseason with improvements to make, and plenty of resources with which to work.

One way the Texans can certainly move forward is in the 2023 NFL Draft. They have 11 picks currently. I know GM Nick Caserio isn't going to make 11 selections, as we've seen him move the Texans up and down the draft board the past two years. But that's still a ton of ammunition to work the draft boards in April/May. I figured why not dive completely in and look at the top draft eligible player at each position in this draft class...ACCORDING TO ME.

QB - Bryce Young, Alabama

The former Mater Dei/Alabama star will hear his name early in this draft class.

RB - Bijan Robinson, Texas

Bijan is the only name needed, like Ricky and Earl, at the University of Texas. He's the best RB prospect I've studied since 2014. That was Todd Gurley's year - that's the class Bijan is in heading into this draft.

WR - Quentin Johnston, TCU (has not declared for the Draft as of 1/13)

The world finally got to see Johnston's greatness in the national championship game run. I had him at #17 in the Harris 100 prior to the start of the season and now the world's caught on.

Slot WR - Josh Downs, North Carolina

Downs can play both inside and out and he can be an explosive weapon from the slot on fades and seam routes given his legit 4.3 / 4.4 speed.

TE - Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Mayer is the most complete tight end in a fairly unique class. He was a top nine prospect in my summer Harris 100 and I don't see that changing.

OT - Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

There might be some more physically gifted men at the position, but not one as mature, smart and technique sound as Skoronski. Now, that said, he's no slouch as an athlete, but a more polished prospect because of those traits.

OG - Andrew Voorhees, USC

The injuries worry me a little bit, but when healthy, Voorhees is strong as an ox and has plenty of starts and experience. This isn't a tremendous interior group, but Voorhees has definite value at the position in the future.

OC - John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

I'm torn a bit on Schmitz v. Olu Oluwatimi (Michigan) v. Sedrick Van Pran (Georgia) as my top center. But, I see a lot of Ben Jones in Schmitz and that's enough for me.

Edge - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

The Alpha in this draft class. #1 for the past three years in the Harris 100.

Base end/Sub rusher - Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

No player made more of an impression on me one year to the next as Wilson. He's a certain top ten player after a tremendously impactful season in Lubbock.

Interior DL - Jalen Carter, Georgia

Carter is a thicker, nearly as athletic version of Jeffery Simmons. 'Nuff said.

Stack LB - Jack Campbell, Iowa

Campbell reminds me of Buffalo Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds, looking like a small forward (6-5, 245 lb.) running down ball carriers all over the field.

Nickel - Brian Branch, Alabama

Think Jalen Pitre and a lot of Texans fans will understand why Branch is #1 at this position.

Safety - JL Skinner, Boise State

Oooooh, boy, I LOVE Skinner. 6-4, 218 lb. with serious range and striking ability. He's not a sub-LB like I first thought; he's a rangy safety with all the skills any team would want to see in a safety.