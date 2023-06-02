Best NFL Ultimate 11 Trios in 2023 | Daily Brew

I haven't done an Ultimate 11 in a while, so I figured why not do one for my Daily Brew. So, here goes…

The Ultimate 11 Trios the Texans will face in 2023, in no particular order:

Jaguars QB-WR-TE trio of Trevor Lawrence-Calvin Ridley-Evan Engram

The Texans will face Ridley for the first time after the October 2022 trade that sent Ridley to Jacksonville. Ridley is the No.1 Jacksonville has been looking for and Engram is one of the best tight ends on the schedule.

Ravens QB-WR-TE trio of Lamar Jackson-OBJ-Mark Andrews

We'll see what OBJ still has left in the tank, but I'm worried about Andrews who is arguably one of the three best TEs in the league. Oh, yeah, and Lamar is back. Dadgum it.

Bengals QB-WR-WR trio of Joe Burrow-JaMarr Chase-Tee Higgins

When it comes to experience together and explosiveness in the passing game, this trio is at the top of list. What strikes me is that the top pass catching trios in this Ultimate 11 have not been together for a game (Jags, Ravens and Jets). These three have cultivated their superpowers together for the past two full seasons. That's scary.

Jets QB-RB-WR trio of Aaron Rodgers-Breece Hall (when healthy)-Garrett Wilson

If Hall is healthy, wow, this could really be a special trio. Throw in a healthy WR Allen Lazard and TE C.J. Uzomah and the Jets offense gets REAL interesting.

Browns Edge rush trio of Myles Garrett-Za'Darius Smith-Ogbo Okoronkwo

Garrett is one of the best in the league and we'll see what Smith has left in the tank. But, we saw Ogbo turn a corner, literally and figuratively, last year in Houston. What they can do on pass downs/third downs, whoa.

Titans DL trio of Jeffery Simmons-Teair Tart-Denico Autry

Continuity is key, especially bringing back Simmons on a big contract extension. Throw in a healthy Harold Landry III and this Titans front might be the best in the AFC and certainly the best one the Texans will face in 2023.

Colts interior DL trio of DeForest Buckner-Grover Stewart-Adetomiwa Adebawore

I had to stretch a bit to get a trio, but the duo of Buckner and Stewart is nearly unblockable when they're both ON IT.

Broncos left side of OL trio of Garrett Bolles (LT)-Ben Powers (LG)-Lloyd Cushenberry (OC)

The addition of Powers at guard in between star Bolles and emerging talent Cushenberry was a huge coup for new coach Sean Payton and the Broncos.

Steelers defensive front trio of T.J. Watt-Cameron Heyward-Alex Highsmith

Everyone knows about Watt. Most everyone knows about Heyward. But, very few understand the impact that Highsmith had on the Steelers defense in 2022. He was magnificent and he provides balance on the edge to Watt on the outside and Heyward on the inside.

Bucs defensive front trio of Vita Vea-Greg Gaines-Calijah Kancey

If Kancey is who I think he's going to be, this trio will be a handful for the Texans OL in November. Gaines is one of the most underrated DUDES in this league and Vea is Vince Wilfork-in-his-prime reincarnate.

Bucs secondary trio of Jamel Dean (CB)-Antoine Winfield (S)-Carlton Davis III (CB)

Studs. These are three studs that dominate the secondary and we were this close to them having just two. But, Dean surprised the football world, so to speak, re-signing with Tampa Bay, giving the Bucs one of the best secondaries in the NFL.

Honorable Mention

Falcons WR-TE-RB trio of Drake London-Kyle Pitts-Bijan Robinson

Browns QB-RB-WR trio of Deshaun Watson-Nick Chubb-Amari Cooper

Jaguars LB trio of Foye Oluokun-Chad Muma-Devin Lloyd

Saints QB-RB-WR trio of Derek Carr-Alvin Kamara-Michael Thomas (health and more, permitting)