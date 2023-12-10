Big Play Breakdown | Texans at Jets, Week 14

There's not a ton to sugarcoat this loss to the Jets and it hurts badly as we crawl onto the bus for the trip to the airport. However, let's still break down a couple of Big Plays regardless.
3rd Quarter - Texans ball
1:20 remaining
1st and ten
-43 yard line
Jets ahead 14-0
The Texans came out in 21 personnel with TE Eric Saubert in a slot wing position on the right side of the formation. The Texans typically put FB Andrew Beck in that spot. But, Beck was in a nasty split Y position on the left side of the formation and for good reason. On the shotgun snap, QB C.J. Stroud faked a pitch to RB Devin Singletary to the left side as Saubert crossed the formation with Motor. C.J. then reset his feet and looked downfield. As he did, Beck slid over the top of the Jets LBs to the right side of the formation. Stroud lofted one to Beck who snatched the ball and turned upfield with a head of steam. Beck was able to sprint down to the Jets 31-yard line for a 26 yard catch, one of the biggest of the day.
3rd Quarter - Texans ball
0:40 remaining
1st and ten
+31-yard line
Jets ahead 14-0
After making the catch, Beck checked out of the game and TE Brevin Jordan checked in. The Texans lined up Jordan and Saubert in a Y (Jordan) Wing (Saubert) formation on the left side with John Metchie III outside left as well. Metchie III went in motion and Stroud faked a jet sweep to him, then Stroud faked an outside zone handoff to Singletary to the right side. Jordan did a great job slamming & releasing on the DE, heading into the left flat WIDE OPEN. Stroud connected with the simple toss and Jordan motored up the field for 23 yards. Simple yet executed BEAUTIFULLY. The genius on the route was that Saubert went back inside Jordan and then went vertically, which helped Jordan get lost in the wash.
4th Quarter - Jets ball
11:42 remaining
1st and ten
+20 yard line
Jets ahead 14-6
The Texans' score put some pressure on Jets QB Zach Wilson but he answered with flying colors. He drove the Jets down to the Texans 20-yard line, definitely in field goal range. However, Texans DE Jon Greenard came up with a massive play to put that in question…for the time being. The Jets put a TE to the right side to help RT Billy Turner on a straight dropback out of the shotgun. That left Greenard one-on-one with big LT Mekhi Becton. It was just a straight four man rush and Greenard bent the edge with one heck of a speed rush. He chopped down Becton's outside hand and sped past the hulking Jets tackle. When Zach Wilson had to pull it down to run, Greenard had him. He ran him down and sacked him to set up a 2nd and 20. Unfortunately, the rest of the drive was awful, as was the overall result - 30-6 against the Jets.
Tough one and A LOT to overcome in preparation for the Titans next week.