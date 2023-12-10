Big Play Breakdown | Texans at Jets, Week 14

The Texans' score put some pressure on Jets QB Zach Wilson but he answered with flying colors. He drove the Jets down to the Texans 20-yard line, definitely in field goal range. However, Texans DE Jon Greenard came up with a massive play to put that in question…for the time being. The Jets put a TE to the right side to help RT Billy Turner on a straight dropback out of the shotgun. That left Greenard one-on-one with big LT Mekhi Becton. It was just a straight four man rush and Greenard bent the edge with one heck of a speed rush. He chopped down Becton's outside hand and sped past the hulking Jets tackle. When Zach Wilson had to pull it down to run, Greenard had him. He ran him down and sacked him to set up a 2nd and 20. Unfortunately, the rest of the drive was awful, as was the overall result - 30-6 against the Jets.