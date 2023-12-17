Big Play Breakdown | Texans at Titans, Week 15

OHHHHH, MAN! That was fun. WAY TOO STRESSFUL, but fun. There were so many reasons why the Texans shouldn't have won that game, yet, they made it happen in Nashville 19-16 in overtime in a regular season classic. Here are just a few of the Big Plays that happened in that win over the Titans.

Start of the third quarter - Titans Ball

1st and ten

-25 yard line

Titans ahead 13-3

The Titans badly wanted to get star RB Derrick Henry rolling on the first play of the second half. So, they came out in 11 personnel with a tight bunch to the left side of the formation. The Texans were in their nickel alignment with Desmond King II (the nickel) to the side of the bunch. WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine went in motion to the opposite side of the formation. Then, the Titans ran duo, an inside run play, with built in double team blocks, and the opportunity for Henry to bounce the runs if the defense jams up the inside gaps. No one accounted for Des who shot the gap and hit Henry not a second after he got the handoff - TFL loss of four. WR Treylon Burks couldn't get to King because Jon Greenard held up the TE and King darted inside that block to Henry. TFL! There were so many plays of that sort today so this one is emblematic of how well the defense did holding Henry to nine yards on 16 carries. NINE.

12:28 remaining in the third quarter - Titans Ball

2nd and nine

-39 yard line

Titans ahead 13-3 - Same drive a few plays later.