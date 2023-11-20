Big Play Breakdown: Texans handle Murray, earn another home win

Deep Shot time. The Cardinals had an early lead, but Motor's rushing TD put the Texans ahead. As a result, the Cardinals decided they would try to get the lead back with a deep TD. So, the Cardinals put their fastest WR Hollywood Brown on the same side as CB Derek Stingley Jr. As soon as the ball was snapped, my view through QB Kyler Murray was right to Brown. I saw him explode off the ball and I knew that's where Murray was going to throw and he did. Murray launched all the way down the field and Sting played the deep ball about as well as any CB could play it. He saw Brown look up for the ball and that's when Sting looked up too. When the ball descended, Sting just went up and snatched it away for his second career INT. What a play that was!

2nd Quarter -Texans ball

0:34 remaining

1st and ten

+41 yard line

Texans ahead 14-10

The Texans executed the end of half drive as they've done all year - brilliantly. At the 41-yard line, they had one timeout remaining and we were discussing on the broadcast that the Texans were setting up for the field goal. Well, C.J. Stroud and Tank Dell had other ideas. The Texans came out in a three WR set with TE Dalton Schultz in an offset FB position in the backfield to help in protection. Tank was in a condensed split on the right side. On the snap, Tank took off downfield; now, I can't see exactly where he ended up, originally, but I do know where he ended up, eventually. Stroud took the snap and dropped to throw with a little pressure in his face. So, he escaped the pocket to the right side. When he did, Tank took off for the end zone. Stroud launched and it just flew over Cardinals CB Marco Wilson's head…

…right into the hands of Tank Dell for a TD. Unreal. A HUGE TD just before the half.

4th Quarter - Cardinals ball

14:16 remaining

1st and ten

+31 yard line for the Cards

Texans ahead 21-16.

Cardinals RB James Conner gave the Texans fits in the run game throughout the contest, so when the Cardinals got into Texans territory, down by five, early in the fourth quarter, I was a little worried. But, Will Anderson Jr eased my worries with one of the most physically impressive plays I've seen in a while. The Cardinals came out in a balanced Pro set (TE/WR to each side - a formation I call Tech). They ran a zone read and Anderson Jr did something that he did a ton at Alabama - he ran right to the mesh - the handoff intersection between RB and QB. As soon as the ball was snapped, Anderson Jr took off and Murray saw him, but it was a half second too late because he couldn't pull the ball from James Conner's belly. Anderson Jr made contact with Conner immediately but it looked like Conner was going to spin out of the tackle attempt. However, the rookie from Alabama SNATCHED Conner with one hand and tossed him down for a HUGE TFL to start that fourth quarter drive.

4th Quarter - Cardinals ball

0:35 remaining

4th and eight

+27 yard line for the Cards

Texans ahead 21-16