Big Play Breakdown | Texans vs. Browns, Week 16

On Friday at practice, I was standing by Marc Vandermeer when I saw Dameon catching kickoffs and thought it was a BRILLIANT idea. A kickoff return would allow him to run downhill and do so in a hurry. So, the Browns kicked him the ball at the two yard line. He sprinted forward to the first wave of Browns defenders. He slid through a small hole at about the 23-yard line. As he did, he saw green out to his right and was now well ahead of about eight or nine Browns defenders. Once he squirted fully out to the right side, he now left everyone in a white jersey behind him. Browns K Dustin Hopkins tried to catch him but hurt himself in the process. He fell along the wayside and left only LB Charlie Thomas II chasing to make the tackle. He shoved Pierce at the two yard line but Pierce had enough momentum to dive in with the Texans 2nd kickoff return TD of the season. That TD run gave the Texans fans a ton of hope and cut the lead to 14-7.