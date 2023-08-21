Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship "vital"; Johnathan Joseph's help "instrumental"

"I asked all our guys who were a part of that program to stand up," Ryans said. "You look at our staff and I think we have about five or six guys who were a part of that program who are now on an NFL coaching staff. So it shows that the program is definitely vital, and it's important to see guys get the opportunity and know that there are a lot of great coaches out there that just need that opportunity. That's what the Bill Walsh program provides."