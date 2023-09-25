Blake Cashman makes "bigtime" plays in Texans W at Jacksonville

Sep 25, 2023 at 03:26 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Blake Cashman had a day to remember in Jacksonville.

The veteran linebacker started for the first time this season, logged five tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery, and helped lead the Texans to a resounding 37-17 win over the Jaguars.

After the victory at EverBank Stadium, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans described how he'd challenged his team by telling them "playmakers have to step up and make plays" if they expected to be victorious.

Cashman heeded those words.

"I was praying that the ball was going to come my way so I could do anything I can to swing the game," Cashman said. "It was great to see that work pay off. Hopefully it can continue."

On the Jaguars offensive possession following Andrew Beck's 85-yard kickoff return for a score, Jacksonville faced a 3rd-and-7 at their own 38-yard line with less than three minutes left in the third quarter.

Trevor Lawrence fired a ball over the middle for Jamal Agnew, but Cashman stretched out and dove to his left to intercept it. The Texans took over on the Jaguars' 49-yard line, and 10 plays later got a Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal to stretch their lead to 27-10 early in the fourth quarter.

"Blake did a great job of attacking the football," Ryans said. "That changes games. Blake was able to recover a fumble there after a hit from E. (Eric) Murray. Also, with an excellent interception. Bigtime catch by him. Just an instinctive play. A heads-up play. Great awareness. Great feel for route concepts."

Cashman was on the field for 63 percent of the defensive snaps, was thrilled he could contribute the way he did. He missed the entire slate of preseason games, as well as Week 1 with a hamstring injury.

"I definitely felt that urge to make an impact and let the opponent and my teammates feel me and know that I'm out there and taking care of my job," Cashman said. "But it was a great feeling and even better to come back with a win."

Cashman and the Texans are home for Week 4. They'll host the Steelers at NRG Stadium and kick off at noon.

