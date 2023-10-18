Blake Cashman's playmaking Sunday earns him AFC Defensive Player of Week

Blake Cashman was everywhere on Sunday. On Wednesday, he was named the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week.

The Texans linebacker tallied 15 total tackles. Two of those were for a loss. He also broke up a pair of passes and hit quarterback Derek Carr once. Cashman and Shaquill Griffin were in on a key 4th-down stop late in the final quarter of the 20-13 win over New Orleans at NRG Stadium.

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, once a playmaking linebacker for the Texans himself, described how Cashman's play on the field Sunday has been an extension of what happened throughout late July and August.