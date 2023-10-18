Blake Cashman's playmaking Sunday earns him AFC Defensive Player of Week

Blake Cashman was everywhere on Sunday. On Wednesday, he was named the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week.
The Texans linebacker tallied 15 total tackles. Two of those were for a loss. He also broke up a pair of passes and hit quarterback Derek Carr once. Cashman and Shaquill Griffin were in on a key 4th-down stop late in the final quarter of the 20-13 win over New Orleans at NRG Stadium.
Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, once a playmaking linebacker for the Texans himself, described how Cashman's play on the field Sunday has been an extension of what happened throughout late July and August.
"The more he's got in, the more opportunities he's gotten, he continues to show up and make plays," Ryans said. "Most of you guys have seen throughout training camp, Blake is a guy who is making an interception a day or causing a fumble. He was always productive on the ball and it showed in training camp, so it's kind of no surprise that he gets into the game and he has PBU [pass break ups], big-time plays and continues to show up."
After Sunday's triumph, Cashman spoke on the Texans Postgame show with hosts Sean Pendergast and Clint Stoerner. While the fifth-year linebacker was happy with the way he played individually, he was thrilled to be on the winning side this late into a season.
"Five years in the NFL now, I've never been in this position and have had three wins at this point in my career," Cashman said. "It feels good."
Cashman has 32 tackles, a pick, a fumble recovery and four tackles for loss in five games this season.
He's continued to shine in pass coverage, as well.
"The coaches believe in me in that position," Cashman said. "They feel confident to put me in that position to, guard whoever's out there at number two. We work it every week multiple times throughout the week, and it's very fun."
Ryans agreed.
"I'm proud of 'Cash' and his development," Ryans said. "What he provides is confidence. When we're out there in passing situations, we know he plays really well in coverage. He's done a great job of tackling and just playing sideline to sideline."
Cashman and the Texans are off this weekend for the bye, and will return to action a week from Sunday in Charlotte when they face the Carolina Panthers.