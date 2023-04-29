Brandon Hill Selected by Texans with Pick 248 | 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2023 at 05:35 PM
The Houston Texans added another option in the defensive backfield by selecting Brandon Hill with the 248st pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. The defensive back out of Pittsburgh had 67 tackles and 2 pass breakups in 2022. He was an ACC All-Conference honorable mention this year.

Position: Safety

College: Pittsburgh

Hometown: Apopka, FL

Height: 5-10

Weight: 193 lb

Hill's 4.43 40-time at the combine opened eyes, and he was al All-ACC second-teamer in 2021. A quick, aggressive defender who can hit with power, Hill comes in with an attitude that fits right in with DeMeco Ryans' SWARM mentality.

