 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Breakfast: 10 to remember for DeAndre Hopkins

Mar 20, 2016 at 09:36 PM

[

Breakfast-with-the-Bulls-Header-princess.jpg

](http://www.princesscruises.com)

Just in case you forgot how outstanding wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been, check out this list of 10 incredible stats about number 10, courtesy of the fine folks from the Houston Texans media relations department.

  1. 83 of Hopkins' 111 catches went for a first down in 2015.

WR DeAndre Hopkins finished the 2015 campaign
ranked in the top five receiving seasons in franchise
history. He recorded the most touchdowns in a season
(11), while ranking third in receptions (111) and fourth in
receiving yards (1,521). Hopkins posted six 100-yard receiving
games in 2015, which tied for the second-most
such games in franchise history. Hopkins became the first
player in NFL history to notch a 100-yard receiving performance
with four different starting quarterbacks in a season.
MOST REC. TOUCHDOWNS IN A SEASON, TEXANS HISTORY
Rk Player Season Rec. TDs
1 DeAndre Hopkins 2015 11
2 Andre Johnson 2009 9
3t Four occasions 8
MOST RECEPTIONS IN A SEASON, TEXANS HISTORY
Rk Player Season Rec.
1 Andre Johnson 2008 115
2 Andre Johnson 2012 112
3 DeAndre Hopkins 2015 111
MOST RECEIVING YARDS IN A SEASON, TEXANS HISTORY
Rk Player Season Rec. Yds
1 Andre Johnson 2012 1,598
2 Andre Johnson 2008 1,575
3 Andre Johnson 2009 1,569
4 DeAndre Hopkins 2015 1,521
MOST 100-YD RECEIVING GAMES IN A SEASON, TEXANS HISTORY
Rk Player Season Games
1 Andre Johnson 2008 8
2t DeAndre Hopkins 2015 6
2t Andre Johnson 2009 6
2t Andre Johnson 2010 6
2t Andre Johnson 2012 6
2t Andre Johnson 2013 6

  1. He finished the 2015 campaign ranked in the top five receiving seasons in franchise history.
  1. He recorded the most touchdowns in a season (11), while ranking third in receptions (111) and fourth in receiving yards (1,521).
  1. Hopkins posted six 100-yard receiving games in 2015, which tied for the second-most such games in franchise history.
  1. Hopkins became the first player in NFL history to notch a 100-yard receiving performance with four different starting quarterbacks in a season.
  1. He holds the best career yards per catch average in franchise history at 14.8.
  1. Hopkins has registered 239 receptions for 3,533 yards and 19 touchdowns in 48 career games since joining the Texans as a first-round draft pick in 2013.
  1. In Week 11 last season against the New York Jets (11/22/15), Hopkins became the third-youngest player in NFL history to reach 200 career catches and 3,000 career receiving yards, doing so when he was 23 years, 169 days old. The only two players in NFL history who accomplished those feats at a younger age than Hopkins were Larry Fitzgerald (23 years, 87 days old) and David Boston (23 years, 126 days old).
  1. Hopkins reached each of those milestones in the fewest amount of games played in Texans history, doing so in his 42nd career game. Andre Johnson held the previous record to 200 catches at 43 games, while it took Johnson 48 games to reach 3,000 yards receiving.
  1. Hopkins also became the second player in NFL history (Isaac Bruce, 1995) to post at least 1,500 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns at age 23 or younger.

*What's the most impressive thing, TO YOU, about what DeAndre Hopkins has accomplished? Please tell us in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

PHOTOS: WR DeAndre Hopkins

WR DeAndre Hopkins--from Clemson to the Texans--is featured here in photos.

No Title
1 / 117
No Title
2 / 117
No Title
3 / 117
No Title
4 / 117
No Title
5 / 117
No Title
6 / 117
No Title
7 / 117
No Title
8 / 117
No Title
9 / 117
No Title
10 / 117
No Title
11 / 117
No Title
12 / 117
No Title
13 / 117
No Title
14 / 117
No Title
15 / 117
No Title
16 / 117
No Title
17 / 117
No Title
18 / 117
No Title
19 / 117
No Title
20 / 117
No Title
21 / 117
No Title
22 / 117
No Title
23 / 117
No Title
24 / 117
No Title
25 / 117
No Title
26 / 117
No Title
27 / 117
No Title
28 / 117
No Title
29 / 117
No Title
30 / 117
No Title
31 / 117
No Title
32 / 117
No Title
33 / 117
No Title
34 / 117
No Title
35 / 117
No Title
36 / 117
No Title
37 / 117
No Title
38 / 117
No Title
39 / 117
No Title
40 / 117
No Title
41 / 117
No Title
42 / 117
No Title
43 / 117
No Title
44 / 117
No Title
45 / 117
No Title
46 / 117
No Title
47 / 117
No Title
48 / 117
No Title
49 / 117
No Title
50 / 117
No Title
51 / 117
No Title
52 / 117
No Title
53 / 117
No Title
54 / 117
No Title
55 / 117
No Title
56 / 117
No Title
57 / 117
No Title
58 / 117
No Title
59 / 117
No Title
60 / 117
No Title
61 / 117
No Title
62 / 117
No Title
63 / 117
No Title
64 / 117
No Title
65 / 117
No Title
66 / 117
No Title
67 / 117
No Title
68 / 117
No Title
69 / 117
No Title
70 / 117
No Title
71 / 117
No Title
72 / 117
No Title
73 / 117
No Title
74 / 117
No Title
75 / 117
No Title
76 / 117
No Title
77 / 117
No Title
78 / 117
No Title
79 / 117
No Title
80 / 117
No Title
81 / 117
No Title
82 / 117
No Title
83 / 117
No Title
84 / 117
No Title
85 / 117
No Title
86 / 117
No Title
87 / 117
No Title
88 / 117
No Title
89 / 117
No Title
90 / 117
No Title
91 / 117
No Title
92 / 117
No Title
93 / 117
No Title
94 / 117
No Title
95 / 117
No Title
96 / 117
No Title
97 / 117
No Title
98 / 117
No Title
99 / 117
No Title
100 / 117
No Title
101 / 117
No Title
102 / 117
No Title
103 / 117
No Title
104 / 117
No Title
105 / 117
No Title
106 / 117
No Title
107 / 117
No Title
108 / 117
No Title
109 / 117
No Title
110 / 117
No Title
111 / 117
No Title
112 / 117
No Title
113 / 117
No Title
114 / 117
No Title
115 / 117
No Title
116 / 117
No Title
117 / 117
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee
news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.
news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
news

Breakfast: Watt ranked on ESPN World Fame 100

DE J.J. Watt was ranked 72nd on ESPN's World Fame 100 list.
news

Breakfast: Five storylines to watch in OTAs

Here are five storylines to watch during Texans OTAs.
news

Breakfast: WR Sammie Coates ready to contribute

WR Sammie Coates is excited to be a Texan, and explained why.
news

Breakfast: The Texans roster renovation

It's clear that the Texans roster has undergone a serious renovation.
news

Breakfast: Day 2 recap of Texans media days

The Houston Texans are officially getting in the swing of things when it comes to preparing for the 2018 season.
Advertising