Breakfast: 10 to remember for DeAndre Hopkins

Just in case you forgot how outstanding wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been, check out this list of 10 incredible stats about number 10, courtesy of the fine folks from the Houston Texans media relations department.

WR DeAndre Hopkins finished the 2015 campaign

ranked in the top five receiving seasons in franchise

history. He recorded the most touchdowns in a season

(11), while ranking third in receptions (111) and fourth in

receiving yards (1,521). Hopkins posted six 100-yard receiving

games in 2015, which tied for the second-most

such games in franchise history. Hopkins became the first

player in NFL history to notch a 100-yard receiving performance

with four different starting quarterbacks in a season.

MOST REC. TOUCHDOWNS IN A SEASON, TEXANS HISTORY

Rk Player Season Rec. TDs

1 DeAndre Hopkins 2015 11

2 Andre Johnson 2009 9

3t Four occasions 8

MOST RECEPTIONS IN A SEASON, TEXANS HISTORY

Rk Player Season Rec.

1 Andre Johnson 2008 115

2 Andre Johnson 2012 112

3 DeAndre Hopkins 2015 111

MOST RECEIVING YARDS IN A SEASON, TEXANS HISTORY

Rk Player Season Rec. Yds

1 Andre Johnson 2012 1,598

2 Andre Johnson 2008 1,575

3 Andre Johnson 2009 1,569

4 DeAndre Hopkins 2015 1,521

MOST 100-YD RECEIVING GAMES IN A SEASON, TEXANS HISTORY

Rk Player Season Games

1 Andre Johnson 2008 8

2t DeAndre Hopkins 2015 6

2t Andre Johnson 2009 6

2t Andre Johnson 2010 6

2t Andre Johnson 2012 6

2t Andre Johnson 2013 6

