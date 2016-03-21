Breakfast: 10 to remember for DeAndre Hopkins

[
Just in case you forgot how outstanding wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been, check out this list of 10 incredible stats about number 10, courtesy of the fine folks from the Houston Texans media relations department.
MOST REC. TOUCHDOWNS IN A SEASON, TEXANS HISTORY
Rk Player Season Rec. TDs
1 DeAndre Hopkins 2015 11
2 Andre Johnson 2009 9
3t Four occasions 8
MOST RECEPTIONS IN A SEASON, TEXANS HISTORY
Rk Player Season Rec.
1 Andre Johnson 2008 115
2 Andre Johnson 2012 112
3 DeAndre Hopkins 2015 111
MOST RECEIVING YARDS IN A SEASON, TEXANS HISTORY
Rk Player Season Rec. Yds
1 Andre Johnson 2012 1,598
2 Andre Johnson 2008 1,575
3 Andre Johnson 2009 1,569
4 DeAndre Hopkins 2015 1,521
MOST 100-YD RECEIVING GAMES IN A SEASON, TEXANS HISTORY
Rk Player Season Games
1 Andre Johnson 2008 8
2t DeAndre Hopkins 2015 6
2t Andre Johnson 2009 6
2t Andre Johnson 2010 6
2t Andre Johnson 2012 6
2t Andre Johnson 2013 6
- He finished the 2015 campaign ranked in the top five receiving seasons in franchise history.
- He recorded the most touchdowns in a season (11), while ranking third in receptions (111) and fourth in receiving yards (1,521).
- Hopkins posted six 100-yard receiving games in 2015, which tied for the second-most such games in franchise history.
- Hopkins became the first player in NFL history to notch a 100-yard receiving performance with four different starting quarterbacks in a season.
- He holds the best career yards per catch average in franchise history at 14.8.
- Hopkins has registered 239 receptions for 3,533 yards and 19 touchdowns in 48 career games since joining the Texans as a first-round draft pick in 2013.
- In Week 11 last season against the New York Jets (11/22/15), Hopkins became the third-youngest player in NFL history to reach 200 career catches and 3,000 career receiving yards, doing so when he was 23 years, 169 days old. The only two players in NFL history who accomplished those feats at a younger age than Hopkins were Larry Fitzgerald (23 years, 87 days old) and David Boston (23 years, 126 days old).
- Hopkins reached each of those milestones in the fewest amount of games played in Texans history, doing so in his 42nd career game. Andre Johnson held the previous record to 200 catches at 43 games, while it took Johnson 48 games to reach 3,000 yards receiving.
- Hopkins also became the second player in NFL history (Isaac Bruce, 1995) to post at least 1,500 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns at age 23 or younger.
WR DeAndre Hopkins--from Clemson to the Texans--is featured here in photos.