 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Breakfast: 5 observations from Watt and El Tri

Jun 13, 2016 at 10:00 PM
Breakfast-with-the-Bulls-Header-princessbigger.jpg

It was the video that shook the world. Ok, I'm kidding, a little bit, but if you HAVEN'T seen our video of J.J. Watt meeting the Mexican National team (it is right above this) after their practice on Sunday night, I'm a little worried about you. The video has been viewed a combined four million (with a M) times in the past 48 hours, and has been picked up by news and sports outlets around the entire world.

It is always interesting to see stars from two different sports collide, and in this instance two different cultures as well. Having seen the video a few times, I noticed a few things that maybe the average eye didn't. So, in the style of the great John Harris, allow me to share five 'observations' from the Mexican National team's meeting with number 99.

  1. The Mexican National team has a SWARMING pass defense. Two seconds into the video, one of the players throws the ball at Watt, and all hell ensues. The entire El Tri ran towards J.J. with a ferocity that Romeo Crennel would appreciate. To quote John Harris, that defense "looked good on the hoof". Man, I've always wanted to write that.
  1. That said, Watt more than held his own under the pressure of the El Tri blitz. Watt made two key cuts (seconds three and five) and then dropped his shoulder to gain some extra yardage. The best part was when one player (I assume it was the goalie) tried to jump into Watt. While the contact barely moved the Texans defensive end, it completely spun the Mexican player around. Be careful out there young man.
  1. Soccer players are smaller than football players. Duh, right? To play most sports professionally, having great size is important. Look at football for instance. How many 5-foot-8 guys do you see having long careers in the National Football League? It happens (Barry Sanders, anyone?), but not often. In the other type of futbol, size, and height in particular, aren't as important. Argentinian forward Lionel Messi, widely recognized as the best soccer player in the world, is only 5-foot-7. This video shows the stark difference. Watt towers over everyone he greets, including Mexican star Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, who you will learn about more in the next observation.
  1. Chicharito really, REALLY is a fan of J.J. Watt. Check out this amazing GIF of the moment he first realized Watt was there.

He even responded to us, stating that well, he's a BIG fan.

  1. Chicharito has some good hands. I know he's pretty awesome at what he does, but just in case it doesn't work out...can you say slot receiver?

!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee
news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.
news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
news

Breakfast: Watt ranked on ESPN World Fame 100

DE J.J. Watt was ranked 72nd on ESPN's World Fame 100 list.
news

Breakfast: Five storylines to watch in OTAs

Here are five storylines to watch during Texans OTAs.
news

Breakfast: WR Sammie Coates ready to contribute

WR Sammie Coates is excited to be a Texan, and explained why.
news

Breakfast: The Texans roster renovation

It's clear that the Texans roster has undergone a serious renovation.
news

Breakfast: Day 2 recap of Texans media days

The Houston Texans are officially getting in the swing of things when it comes to preparing for the 2018 season.
Advertising