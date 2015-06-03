Breakfast: Adding more than just the draft class

However, the 2015 draft class isn't the only crop of players we are seeing for the first time. There are several players from the class of 2014 that are finally getting a chance to show their talents and skills on the field. Names like Xavier Su'a-Filo, Louis Nix and Lonnie Ballentine have been singled out during organized training activities by the coaching staff.

In a recent interview with our own Drew Dougherty, Su'a-Filo mentioned "it feels like night and day" from his first to second season. While Su'a-Filo saw the field in 2014, a late start (UCLA is on the quarter system) had him behind the eight ball early in camp. This year the former Bruin spent a lot of time in the building during the offseason, looking to jump start his sophomore campaign.

Nix, who ended last season injured reserve, talked about dealing with a tough start to his NFL career.

"I learned a lot," Nix told Dougherty. "Sometimes adversity hits and sometimes you just got to deal with it. You got to keep moving forward. I struggled with things coming in, but now I feel a little bit more adjusted to everything. I just want to improve."