Breakfast: An evolving social media voice

Winning feels good doesn't it?

The Texans are in the midst of a four game winning streak, the longest since I've been employed by the team. My first season was 2013, which coincided with a different type of streak, the kind you don't want to remember. As everyone recalls, the Texans won their first two games and then...let's not even say it.

We obviously cover the team (and organization) here at HoustonTexans.com, and as you can imagine, the sentiment in the digital world can change quickly. This is why any good digital and social media strategy is always evolving, because the emotions of your fan base are a moving target, especially during the season. While a month doesn't seem like a long time, in our world (or any team's), it could mean a drastic change.

Think about it.

A month ago, the Texans were coming off a 44-26 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Our fans were understandably disappointed and upset, and we heard about it. Social media gives everyone a voice, and trust me, we heard from all of you. I don't write this to try and gain sympathy, but just to paint the picture and explain the situation. During that time our social voice took a step back, both during that Dolphins game and the days that followed. We had to simplify our message as a way of understanding what our fans were going through. I don't want to date myself with a Dragnet reference (I'm not that old), but our strategy became, "just the facts ma'am". Most of you needed to vent, so we sat back and listened. At the time, it was the right thing to do.