Breakfast: Arian Foster rehabs with Steve Nash

Feb 01, 2016 at 09:00 PM

!

DeAndre Hopkins is well into his offseason rehabilitation for a torn Achilles tendon. Recently, he crossed paths with another star professional athlete, Steve Nash. Foster posted a picture on Monday via Instagram of the two working out together.

Nash, a two-time NBA MVP and eight-time NBA All-Star, also underwent surgery in December for what he referred to as a "ruptured conjoined tendon" in his hamstring. Nash played 18 seasons in the NBA, including ten with the Phoenix Suns. The soon-to-be 42-year-old retiree has also been in the news recently as a potential candidate for the Suns head coaching vacancy.

Foster, who underwent surgery after tearing his Achilles on Oct. 25 at Miami, started four games in 2015. He recording 163 yards rushing and 227 yards receiving with three touchdowns (one rushing, two receiving). In his seven NFL seasons, Foster became the Texans franchise career leader with 6,472 yards rushing, 54 touchdowns rushing, and 68 total touchdowns.

Update
On Wednesday morning, Foster posted a clip from his latest doctor's visit. He's been medically cleared to jog, though no "pivoting, cutting, or explosive activity."

