Breakfast: Arian Foster rehabs with Steve Nash

Nash, a two-time NBA MVP and eight-time NBA All-Star, also underwent surgery in December for what he referred to as a "ruptured conjoined tendon" in his hamstring. Nash played 18 seasons in the NBA, including ten with the Phoenix Suns. The soon-to-be 42-year-old retiree has also been in the news recently as a potential candidate for the Suns head coaching vacancy.

Foster, who underwent surgery after tearing his Achilles on Oct. 25 at Miami, started four games in 2015. He recording 163 yards rushing and 227 yards receiving with three touchdowns (one rushing, two receiving). In his seven NFL seasons, Foster became the Texans franchise career leader with 6,472 yards rushing, 54 touchdowns rushing, and 68 total touchdowns.