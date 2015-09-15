Breakfast: Arian Foster the wide receiver?

Since he arrived in 2009, Foster has amassed 2,041 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns through the air. Last season, Foster became just one of seven players in the last 20 years to score at least five touchdowns receiving and five touchdowns rushing in the same season.

"Not really because I'm one of the more heady running backs you'll find in the NFL because I'm a third-down back as well," Foster said. "Not everybody in the NFL is a third-down back and you have to know coverages, you have to know this, you have to know that. I'm pretty well aware of those kind of things and my route-running ability has always been kind of on par with receivers because my father was a receiver so he taught me to run routes early."