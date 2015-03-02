Breakfast: Becoming a pro quarterback

"The pocket to the gun is a big deal, and there is a reason while people always question it," Whitfield said in an interview with Texans Radio. "Not all these guys traverse over that bridge with assurity. Some of those guys will go half way and they will go back. (In) the pocket, the ball is mailed back to me. I'm never really under that much pressure. My heart rate is not really up; I've got a five-yard head start. I'm going to get the ball, turn and go. To come up under center, there is only one human's worth of distance between you and a whole bunch of 300-pounders."