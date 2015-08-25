Breakfast: Brian Hoyer Checklist

Brian Hoyer was named the starting quarterback on Monday.
After battling with Ryan Mallett through OTAs, minicamp, training camp and a pair of preseason games, he got the job.
When he was asked why he likes Hoyer, head coach Bill O'Brien quickly reeled off the list of reasons below.
- "I think he's a smart guy."
- "He's really got a really good work ethic."
- "He works extremely hard."
- "He wants to be good."
- "He has a passion for the game."
- "He's got a really good understanding of our system."
- "He's got a lot of energy, lot of bounce to his step."
- "He's good in the huddle."
- "He understands how to manage the game. We have to see that now, we have to see that on the field, but I believe that he does.
- "I just think that he's done a good job on a consistent basis throughout the time that he's been here."