Breakfast: Change is inevitable

Apr 15, 2015 at 09:37 PM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

The draft is two weeks away.

How well teams decide who will be part of their future will go a long way toward changing the history of the League.

But a bigger change in the course of NFL history could be decided in a month. Club owners will meet for the next wave of discussions on the great two point conversion/extra point debate.

By now you've heard the big idea floated out there that after touchdowns teams could elect to go for two at the one-and-a-half yard line or kick a 33-yard extra point.

The percentages would favor going for two more often than not and the results would certainly create more second guessing and odder looking scores (19-11 anyone?) than ever.

Sports radio and Twitter debates on these decisions, and the rule itself, would be explosive. The first time a team roars back from a late deficit and needs an extra point for a tie, only to see a kicker miss a PAT on a windy day will be a momentous occasion.

The two point conversion is 'only' 20 years old in the NFL. College football has had it since the 50s. The forward pass is over 100 years old but its introduction into the game was so controversial that President Theodore Roosevelt had to get involved.

Change is inevitable in all sports. The NBA didn't adopt the three point shot until 1979. It didn't hit the NCAA until 1986. Most of us can't imagine basketball without it.

So if NFL owners decide to make the change, embrace it. It'll grow on you.

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

QB, Kyle Allen, #3
1 / 52
DB, Grayland Arnold, #35
2 / 52

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35

DL, Thomas Booker, #56
3 / 52

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
4 / 52

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

OL, A.J. Cann, #60
5 / 52

OL, A.J. Cann, #60

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
6 / 52

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
7 / 52

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Nico Collins, #12
8 / 52

WR, Nico Collins, #12

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
9 / 52

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
10 / 52

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4
11 / 52

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #50
12 / 52

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #50

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
13 / 52

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.
14 / 52

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.

DL, Rasheem Green, #92
15 / 52

DL, Rasheem Green, #92

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52
16 / 52

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51
17 / 52

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51

FB, Troy Hairston, #34
18 / 52

FB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
19 / 52

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

DL, Demone Harris, #94
20 / 52

DL, Demone Harris, #94

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
21 / 52

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
22 / 52

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93
23 / 52

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93

TE, O.J. Howard, #83
24 / 52

TE, O.J. Howard, #83

OL, Tytus Howard, #71
25 / 52

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
26 / 52

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

WR, Tyler Johnson, #14
27 / 52

WR, Tyler Johnson, #14

P, Cameron Johnston, #11
28 / 52

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
29 / 52

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Desmond King II, #25
30 / 52

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
31 / 52

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
32 / 52

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
OL, Justin McCray, #64
33 / 52

OL, Justin McCray, #64

QB, Davis Mills, #10
34 / 52

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
35 / 52

WR, Chris Moore, #15

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
36 / 52

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

DB, Eric Murray, #23
37 / 52

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
38 / 52

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
39 / 52

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45
40 / 52

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
41 / 52

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31
42 / 52

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5
43 / 52

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
44 / 52

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44
45 / 52

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.
46 / 52

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
47 / 52

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24
48 / 52

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
49 / 52

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

Cato Cataldo
LB, Garret Wallow, #32
50 / 52

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

LS, Jon Weeks #46
51 / 52

LS, Jon Weeks #46

An image from the Aug 19, 2022 preseason week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.
52 / 52

An image from the Aug 19, 2022 preseason week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Advertising