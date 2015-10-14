Breakfast: Crucial Catch Day provides breast cancer education and screening for women

Oct 14, 2015 at 12:00 AM
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but sometimes awareness isn't enough. Education is key, especially when it comes to prevention, and that was the theme throughout the El Centro de Corazón health clinic at the Magnolia Community Center Tuesday morning.

Tuesday was 'A Crucial Catch Day' at El Centro, an event that raised breast cancer awareness, and more importantly, educated women in the Houston community about the importance of early detection.

"The importance of this event is education," Marcie Mir, CEO of El Centro said. "Especially in the Hispanic community, we find there's a need to educate our community about breast cancer and getting preventative services such as screenings and mammograms. By coming to our health center, they are taking the first step."

The Houston Texans showed their full support, as cheerleaders, TORO, guard Xavier Su'a-Filo, and a Texans kid's zone with cornhole, photo opportunities, autographs, face painting and giveaways were on hand to bring additional excitement and a family atmosphere to the event.

"Crucial Catch Day is not only about the importance of breast cancer education, but also to engage the family," Mir said. "It's just a fun day for the family to come out and learn about breast cancer and educate the entire family. We do want to make it a family event so we have a lot of fun things going on today."

With the help of the NFL, the Texans, and the American Cancer Society, El Centro received a $50,000 Community Health Advocates implementing National Grants for Empowerment (C.H.A.N.G.E.) grant to enable the clinic to provide no cost cancer education and screenings, including free mammograms and well-woman exams, to women in underserved communities at risk for developing cancer.

"This is certainly a very crucial activity for educating and raising the awareness of breast cancer to the community," Dr. Angel Rodriguez, Houston Methodist breast cancer specialist said. "The most important thing is to detect it early and be aware that it can happen to you.

"I want to thank the American Cancer Society and the Houston Texans for the support in terms of grants to be able to provide the screening mammograms and breast exams to women who would otherwise not have access to such health care."

For Su'a-Filo, the event was a meaningful one, as the cause hit close to home.

"When I got the opportunity, I jumped at it," Su'a-Filo said. "It meant a lot, especially because it affected me personally, with my grandmothers. But what El Centro de Corazón does to educate women, get them aware of how to combat cancer, see it early, get tested and be aware of the health of your body, I just think it's so important."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

