Breakfast: Dreams of Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football.

It's just another game, right?

Except it's not. Played at night, in primetime, it's the climactic finish to each week in professional football and has been for over 45 years.

Nearly everyone has dreamt of playing on Monday Night Football, from rookies to veterans to even coaches.

Brian Hoyer:

"For me, this is the first chance I get to start on Monday Night Football," Brian Hoyer said. "As a kid you remember, 'Dun Dun Dun Dah,' (ESPN Monday Night Football theme song) that's the kind of thing you want to do when you're in the NFL."

J.J. Watt:

"When I was young, I just wanted to play on Saturday mornings when I was a little kid. Every level it gets bigger and bigger. You want to play in the biggest game possible. Monday night everybody is watching, so it's always exciting. But you just go out there and play your game."

Bill O'Brien:

"I think it's such a tradition. When you're growing up, you never envisioned yourself really coaching on Monday night, and now you have an opportunity to do that. I know our players are excited to do that. Last year we played on Monday night, didn't go so well, so we've got a chance to go back out there this week and do a better job and try to win the football game. You know that everybody is watching you, and I think that's a big deal for our team."