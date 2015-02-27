Breakfast: Free agency tops agenda

Feb 26, 2015 at 10:00 PM
Marc Vandermeer

The Texans brass is pouring through draft data, evaluating players and getting their board in focus.

However, the chronology of the football calendar demands that free agency sparks the first big decisions of the off season.

Don't spend too much time overthinking what the Texans might do in the draft. Much of that will depend on who they keep, lose or newly acquire when free agency gets rolling March 10.

For instance, the Texans have made it clear that they'd like Kareem Jackson back. They drafted him, developed him and now must navigate through the situation of him being up for a second contract. If Jackson goes, cornerback becomes a top priority that could be addressed through another free agent acquisition or the draft.

While playing the 'what if' game, ask yourself 'what if Ryan Mallett isn't resigned?' Or Derek Newton. It opens up a whole lot of new conversations relative to free agency or the draft.

Don't assume that quality pick-ups have to be marquee names. Last year's Kendrick Lewis signing didn't exactly lead SportsCenter, but it was a key acquisition of a highly productive player.

And we've written plenty about the quarterback situation but haven't discussed all the possible scenarios if Ryan Mallett isn't a Texan in 2015. Could there be another free agent coming in? Or is there a draftable signal caller out there that would be a great fit in Deep Steel Blue? Or what about a trade?

Stop me.

There are a lot of unanswered questions right now. But the picture will start clearing up about the time your favorite college basketball team heads for its conference tournament. The NFL has its own version of March Madness and, for the Texans, it should be as dramatic as ever.

