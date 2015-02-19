Breakfast: Gruden logged time with Texans assistants

When the Texans beat Washington on opening day last year, not only did Bill O'Brien defeat Jay Gruden in a matchup of NFL head coaching debuts. But George Godsey made a victorious debut as quarterbacks coach against a team led by a friend of his.
"George was at UCF when I was with the (Orlando) Predators and we got to hang out a little bit." Gruden said at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"I don't know George as much as a coach as I do off the field, going out and having….(pause) an iced tea with him."
"He's a good guy. He has a lot of energy. He's a good person." He added.
Gruden also coached new Texans offensive assistant Pat O'Hara with the Predators. "Pat O'Hara is a great, man. I coached him as a quarterback and I coached against him. He's a very calm, cool guy, and he's going to bring great experience to that quarterback room or whatever he's asked to do."
