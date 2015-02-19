Breakfast: Gruden logged time with Texans assistants

Feb 18, 2015 at 10:00 PM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans


When the Texans beat Washington on opening day last year, not only did Bill O'Brien defeat Jay Gruden in a matchup of NFL head coaching debuts. But George Godsey made a victorious debut as quarterbacks coach against a team led by a friend of his.

"George was at UCF when I was with the (Orlando) Predators and we got to hang out a little bit." Gruden said at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"I don't know George as much as a coach as I do off the field, going out and having….(pause) an iced tea with him."

"He's a good guy. He has a lot of energy. He's a good person." He added.

Gruden also coached new Texans offensive assistant Pat O'Hara with the Predators. "Pat O'Hara is a great, man. I coached him as a quarterback and I coached against him. He's a very calm, cool guy, and he's going to bring great experience to that quarterback room or whatever he's asked to do."

Gruden met the media Wednesday as the Combine got rolling. Bill O'Brien and Rick Smith take their turn Thursday and we'll have live coverage right here and exclusive interviews on Texans All Access, Thursday at 6pm on SportsRadio 610 and Texans 360, Saturday night at 11pm on ABC 13.

NFL Combine: Wednesday

A behind the scenes look at Wednesday's activities at the NFL combine.

