Breakfast: Heisman winners on 2015 schedule

Sep 25, 2015 at 02:52 AM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

580Breakfast-with-the-Bulls-Header-princess.jpg

On the way home from Charlotte, Cam Newton was still stuck in my head when I started to think ahead to Sunday's matchup with Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It struck me then that there weren't going to be many teams this year that would face Heisman winners in multiple weeks.

The Titans did it in the first two weeks as they faced Winston, then 2012 recipient Johnny Manziel the following week. That got me thinking how many former Heisman winners would the Texans face this season.

There are only ten former Heisman winners still in the NFL.
Charles Woodson, 1997
Carson Palmer, 2002
Reggie Bush, 2005
Sam Bradford, 2008
Mark Ingram, 2009
Cam Newton, 2010
Robert Griffin III, 2011
Johnny Manziel, 2012
Jameis Winston, 2013
Marcus Mariota, 2014

Of those, the Texans will face four of the last six winners a total of five times, as they'll face Mariota twice.

By my math, the Atlanta Falcons will have the most games against former Heisman winners as they'll face Ingram, Newton and Winston twice each. In addition, they faced Bradford in week one, will see RGIII in some capacity in week five, oppose Mariota in week seven and meet Bush in week nine.

In fact there are only three former winners they won't face, unless they meet the Cardinals in the playoffs and Carson Palmer.

The Falcons will play ten games against former Heisman winners, which is by far the most in the NFL. Not to mention, they'll have an eleventh game with a winner in the building when the Texans come to town as Andre Ware, the 1989 Heisman winner, will do color analysis on the radio broadcast.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee
news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.
news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
news

Breakfast: Watt ranked on ESPN World Fame 100

DE J.J. Watt was ranked 72nd on ESPN's World Fame 100 list.
news

Breakfast: Five storylines to watch in OTAs

Here are five storylines to watch during Texans OTAs.
news

Breakfast: WR Sammie Coates ready to contribute

WR Sammie Coates is excited to be a Texan, and explained why.
news

Breakfast: The Texans roster renovation

It's clear that the Texans roster has undergone a serious renovation.
news

Breakfast: Day 2 recap of Texans media days

The Houston Texans are officially getting in the swing of things when it comes to preparing for the 2018 season.
Advertising