Breakfast: Hopkins "not happy" with 2014

"I'm not happy with what I did," the wide receiver said during a Texans Radio interview. "I had an okay season."

Chiefly, Hopkins wanted the Texans to win more games and go deep in the playoffs. During his second offseason in the Bill O'Brien offense, he's liked what the future might bring for a squad that won nine games last autumn.

"This an offense that's (changing gameplans) week-to-week," Hopkins said. "You can't get happy or complacent in what you did one week because your role might change the next week."