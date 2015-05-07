Breakfast: Hopkins "not happy" with 2014

The Houston Texans roster in photos.
1,210 receiving yards.
15.9 yards per catch.
Six touchdowns.
2014 was an excellent second season in the NFL for DeAndre Hopkins.
But it wasn't enough.
"I'm not happy with what I did," the wide receiver said during a Texans Radio interview. "I had an okay season."
Chiefly, Hopkins wanted the Texans to win more games and go deep in the playoffs. During his second offseason in the Bill O'Brien offense, he's liked what the future might bring for a squad that won nine games last autumn.
"This an offense that's (changing gameplans) week-to-week," Hopkins said. "You can't get happy or complacent in what you did one week because your role might change the next week."
The wide receiver group will look a lot different than it did a year ago. Along with Hopkins and holdovers Damaris Johnson and Keshawn Martin are veterans Cecil Shorts, III and Nate Washington. Plus, third-rounder Jaelen Strong and fifth-rounder Keith Mumphery were added via the Draft last
weekend.
"We have so many diverse guys," Hopkins said. "I love it. A lot of competition going on out there, and that's just going to make everybody better."
Strong, Mumphery and the rookies will begin practicing on Friday morning when rookie minicamp begins. Hopkins and the veterans will join the rookies for the start of OTAs a week from Monday.