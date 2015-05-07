Breakfast: Hopkins "not happy" with 2014

May 06, 2015 at 09:59 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

DL, Mario Addison, #97
1 / 54

DL, Mario Addison, #97

TE, Jordan Akins, #88
2 / 54

TE, Jordan Akins, #88

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
QB, Kyle Allen, #3
3 / 54
DB, Grayland Arnold, #35
4 / 54

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35

DL, Thomas Booker, #56
5 / 54

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
6 / 54

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

OL, A.J. Cann, #60
7 / 54

OL, A.J. Cann, #60

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
8 / 54

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
9 / 54

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Nico Collins, #12
10 / 54

WR, Nico Collins, #12

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
11 / 54

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
12 / 54

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4
13 / 54

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #50
14 / 54

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #50

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
15 / 54

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.
16 / 54

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.

DL, Rasheem Green, #92
17 / 54

DL, Rasheem Green, #92

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52
18 / 54

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51
19 / 54

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51

FB, Troy Hairston, #34
20 / 54

FB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
21 / 54

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

DL, Demone Harris, #94
22 / 54

DL, Demone Harris, #94

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
23 / 54

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
24 / 54

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93
25 / 54

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93

TE, O.J. Howard, #83
26 / 54

TE, O.J. Howard, #83

OL, Tytus Howard, #71
27 / 54

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
28 / 54

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

WR, Tyler Johnson, #14
29 / 54

WR, Tyler Johnson, #14

P, Cameron Johnston, #11
30 / 54

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
31 / 54

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Desmond King II, #25
32 / 54

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
33 / 54

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
34 / 54

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
OL, Justin McCray, #64
35 / 54

OL, Justin McCray, #64

QB, Davis Mills, #10
36 / 54

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
37 / 54

WR, Chris Moore, #15

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
38 / 54

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

DB, Eric Murray, #23
39 / 54

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
40 / 54

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
41 / 54

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45
42 / 54

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
43 / 54

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31
44 / 54

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5
45 / 54

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
46 / 54

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44
47 / 54

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.
48 / 54

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
49 / 54

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24
50 / 54

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
51 / 54

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

Cato Cataldo
LB, Garret Wallow, #32
52 / 54

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

LS, Jon Weeks #46
53 / 54

LS, Jon Weeks #46

An image from the Aug 19, 2022 preseason week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.
54 / 54

An image from the Aug 19, 2022 preseason week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

1,210 receiving yards.

15.9 yards per catch.

Six touchdowns.

2014 was an excellent second season in the NFL for DeAndre Hopkins.

But it wasn't enough.

"I'm not happy with what I did," the wide receiver said during a Texans Radio interview. "I had an okay season."

Chiefly, Hopkins wanted the Texans to win more games and go deep in the playoffs. During his second offseason in the Bill O'Brien offense, he's liked what the future might bring for a squad that won nine games last autumn.

"This an offense that's (changing gameplans) week-to-week," Hopkins said. "You can't get happy or complacent in what you did one week because your role might change the next week."

The wide receiver group will look a lot different than it did a year ago. Along with Hopkins and holdovers Damaris Johnson and Keshawn Martin are veterans Cecil Shorts, III and Nate Washington. Plus, third-rounder Jaelen Strong and fifth-rounder Keith Mumphery were added via the Draft last

weekend.

"We have so many diverse guys," Hopkins said. "I love it. A lot of competition going on out there, and that's just going to make everybody better."

Strong, Mumphery and the rookies will begin practicing on Friday morning when rookie minicamp begins. Hopkins and the veterans will join the rookies for the start of OTAs a week from Monday.

Twitter.com/DoughertyDrew

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.

news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.

news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.

news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.

news

Breakfast: Watt ranked on ESPN World Fame 100

DE J.J. Watt was ranked 72nd on ESPN's World Fame 100 list.

news

Breakfast: Five storylines to watch in OTAs

Here are five storylines to watch during Texans OTAs.

news

Breakfast: WR Sammie Coates ready to contribute

WR Sammie Coates is excited to be a Texan, and explained why.

news

Breakfast: The Texans roster renovation

It's clear that the Texans roster has undergone a serious renovation.

news

Breakfast: Day 2 recap of Texans media days

The Houston Texans are officially getting in the swing of things when it comes to preparing for the 2018 season.

news

Breakfast: Texans media days recap

If seeing the Texans in full uniform doesn't get you pumped for September, we don't know what will.

Advertising