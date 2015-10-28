Breakfast: Houston Rockets open season today

We may be right smack in the middle of the NFL season, but that doesn't mean football is the only game in town.

Tonight the NBA's Houston Rockets, fresh off an amazing 2014-15 season that saw them reach the Western Conference semifinals, tip off their 2015-16 campaign at home against the Denver Nuggets. Several NBA pundits predict big time success for the Rockets this season, as the main core from a squad that finished last year 56-26 remains intact.