Breakfast: 'How to' fix the run game

The Texans are 29th in the NFL with 87.9 rushing yards per game. For O'Brien, much of the fix will go into the physical part: the Texans practiced in pads once last week, and will do so again this week. He said "a lot" of that padded practice was devoted to the run game.

"We'll be in a full-padded practice on Wednesday and get it going and really practice the run game there," O'Brien said. "But we're going to work one day at a time, like I said, and try to improve every day."

While the head coach discussed the physical aspect of working on the ground attack, left tackle Duane Brown said the remedy is upstairs.

"I think for us, as an offensive line, it's a mentality, running game is a mentality," Brown said. "We just have to have it in our minds that we're going to get it done."

Before the players took off late last Wednesday, offensive line coach Mike Devlin laid out the need for the offense to be unified.

"That's just one more element of everyone trying to get together on the same page," Devlin said. "Starting with myself, everyone's got to do a better job in that area and that's what we're assessing now and try to get the best schemes fits."