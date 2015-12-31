Breakfast: J.J. Watt reminisces about college football

On Jan. 1, 2011, J.J. Watt put on his Wisconsin jersey for the last time.

Only he didn't know it at the time.

"I left after my junior year and I wasn't 100 percent sure I was taking it off for the last time," Watt said. "Mine's a little bit different, but I think it's just one of those things, its special. College is a special time, it's a special place. You create bonds with the fans and with the university."

Watt, now in his fifth NFL season, can't help but feel nostalgic. The Qualcomm Bowl between Southern California and Wisconsin was his brother Derek's final game as a collegiate athlete.

"It's a bittersweet moment because it's a huge game for you but it's also your last game," Watt said. "So for him, it's really exciting. Then he gets to take the next step on towards working towards the NFL."

T.J. Watt, the youngest of the three, also saw action in the bowl game,but still has plenty of games left in his Badger career.