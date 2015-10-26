Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney notched 1st sack

"Especially when you're down 41-nothing, it's hard to celebrate," Clowney said. "Nobody wants to be down 41-nothing in the game. It's just disappointing. You just want to go out there and make plays and try to help get back in the game."

The first overall pick of the 2014 Draft led the Texans with eight tackles, and two of those were for a loss. Clowney said it's imperative for the Texans to get rolling quicker in the future.

"We've got to find a way to start fast," Clowney said. "That's our goal: we start fast, then we can play with anybody."