Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney notched 1st sack

[
](http://www.princesscruises.com)
Jadeveon Clowney picked up the first sack of his NFL career on Sunday in Miami. But it's not a play he celebrated.
With 50 seconds remaining in the first half, and the Texans trailing the Dolphins 41-0, Clowney dropped Ryan Tannehill for a 13-yard loss.
"It really wasn't about the sack," the outside linebacker said. "It was about trying to get back in the game. I wasn't worried about the sack. I was trying to make a play. We were down."
With time winding down in the half, Clowney stuffed Jonas Gray for a loss of one yard, and the Texans went into the locker room."
"Especially when you're down 41-nothing, it's hard to celebrate," Clowney said. "Nobody wants to be down 41-nothing in the game. It's just disappointing. You just want to go out there and make plays and try to help get back in the game."
The first overall pick of the 2014 Draft led the Texans with eight tackles, and two of those were for a loss. Clowney said it's imperative for the Texans to get rolling quicker in the future.
"We've got to find a way to start fast," Clowney said. "That's our goal: we start fast, then we can play with anybody."
Clowney and the Texans host Tennessee on Sunday at NRG Stadium.
![](http://www.houstontexans.com/news/drewdownfield.html)
Texans fans showed up at Sun Life Stadium to support their team in Week 7.