Breakfast: John Harris...time traveler?

Happy Pretend to be a Time Traveler Day!

No, really.

There are 365 days in the year, and apparently we've run out of stuff to celebrate. So, here we are on December 8th, and it is time to celebrate pretend history. As we were coming up with ideas on how to 'celebrate' such an esteemed day, we immediately thought of John Harris. Let me explain.

A few months ago, one of our dedicated Twitter fans (@Rottweiller2000) created a Harris meme (pronounced 'me-em', not 'may-may' Bryce Harper). Rott took a picture of John Harris and starting inserting him into all kinds of key sports moments, such as the tweet below.

What the hell is going on here @jharrisfootball pic.twitter.com/o0DyLgtNqE — Rott (@Rottweiller2000) December 6, 2015