Breakfast: John Harris...time traveler?

Dec 07, 2015 at 09:00 PM
580Breakfast-with-the-Bulls-Header-princess.jpg

Happy Pretend to be a Time Traveler Day!

No, really.

There are 365 days in the year, and apparently we've run out of stuff to celebrate. So, here we are on December 8th, and it is time to celebrate pretend history. As we were coming up with ideas on how to 'celebrate' such an esteemed day, we immediately thought of John Harris. Let me explain.

A few months ago, one of our dedicated Twitter fans (@Rottweiller2000) created a Harris meme (pronounced 'me-em', not 'may-may' Bryce Harper). Rott took a picture of John Harris and starting inserting him into all kinds of key sports moments, such as the tweet below.

What the hell is going on here @jharrisfootball pic.twitter.com/o0DyLgtNqE — Rott (@Rottweiller2000) December 6, 2015

That's one of many Rott created, and it go our creative juices going. So, in honor of this 'holiday', we present the many pretend to be a time traveler pictures of our esteemed Texans analyst.

Time Traveller Day

Happy pretend to be a Time Traveller Day! So, where in history has John Harris been?

No Title
1 / 9
No Title
2 / 9
No Title
3 / 9
No Title
4 / 9
No Title
5 / 9
No Title
6 / 9
No Title
7 / 9
No Title
8 / 9
No Title
9 / 9
