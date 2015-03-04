Breakfast: Let the Pro Days begin...

Mar 03, 2015 at 10:00 PM


The NFL scouting combine is in the rear view mirror, which means only one thing. We are still TWO MONTHS from the NFL Draft.

To be honest, it means a lot of things, but for the purposes of this article it means that the college pro day circuit is set to begin. The Auburn Tigers got the ball rolling on yesterday, showcasing their prospects for local media and team scouts. That 'pro day' will be the first of many on the calendar, and here at www.HoustonTexans.com we hope to cover as many as possible to perhaps give you an early glimpse at future Texans players.

Last year we went to three pro days, covering events at LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M. We were able to give fans a behind the scenes look at a top quarterback prospect (Johnny Manziel), a current NFL starter (Zach Mettenberger) and the Texans eventual top selection (Jadeveon Clowney). Fans seemed to really enjoy the coverage we provided, so we thought why not expand on that success for 2015?

Granted, the Texans don't have the top overall selection, but that also means there are a lot more positions (and players) that could be in the mix.

So, with that as the backdrop, the list of pro days we are likely to attend and cover is below. While these trips aren't set in stone, chances are you'll see some collection of Deepi Sidhu, Drew Dougherty, John Harris, Jay McDevitt and Joe Amaral (maybe even me) at these workouts. Expect even better coverage this time around.

Stay tuned folks.

Texas A&M – March 4
Rice – March 11
Baylor – March 18
Texas – March 25
Houston – March 26
LSU – March 27
TCU – March 27

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.

news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.

news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.

news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.

news

Breakfast: Watt ranked on ESPN World Fame 100

DE J.J. Watt was ranked 72nd on ESPN's World Fame 100 list.

news

Breakfast: Five storylines to watch in OTAs

Here are five storylines to watch during Texans OTAs.

news

Breakfast: WR Sammie Coates ready to contribute

WR Sammie Coates is excited to be a Texan, and explained why.

news

Breakfast: The Texans roster renovation

It's clear that the Texans roster has undergone a serious renovation.

news

Breakfast: Day 2 recap of Texans media days

The Houston Texans are officially getting in the swing of things when it comes to preparing for the 2018 season.

news

Breakfast: Texans media days recap

If seeing the Texans in full uniform doesn't get you pumped for September, we don't know what will.

Advertising