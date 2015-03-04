Breakfast: Let the Pro Days begin...

To be honest, it means a lot of things, but for the purposes of this article it means that the college pro day circuit is set to begin. The Auburn Tigers got the ball rolling on yesterday, showcasing their prospects for local media and team scouts. That 'pro day' will be the first of many on the calendar, and here at www.HoustonTexans.com we hope to cover as many as possible to perhaps give you an early glimpse at future Texans players.

Last year we went to three pro days, covering events at LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M. We were able to give fans a behind the scenes look at a top quarterback prospect (Johnny Manziel), a current NFL starter (Zach Mettenberger) and the Texans eventual top selection (Jadeveon Clowney). Fans seemed to really enjoy the coverage we provided, so we thought why not expand on that success for 2015?

Granted, the Texans don't have the top overall selection, but that also means there are a lot more positions (and players) that could be in the mix.

So, with that as the backdrop, the list of pro days we are likely to attend and cover is below. While these trips aren't set in stone, chances are you'll see some collection of Deepi Sidhu, Drew Dougherty, John Harris, Jay McDevitt and Joe Amaral (maybe even me) at these workouts. Expect even better coverage this time around.

Stay tuned folks.