Breakfast: Likes 'N Stuff

Last night was a great "reunion" but a even better "union". Nothing like seeing love and being able to be a part of something special ... Great people great times Talib & Gypsy I wish you nothing but the best .... Family and much love always ... OG. #thetalibaffair2016

A post shared by VINCE WILFORK (@vincewilfork) on Mar 27, 2016 at 8:50am PDT