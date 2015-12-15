Breakfast: Looking back at a 'lights out' introduction

Dec 14, 2015 at 09:00 PM


//



580Breakfast-with-the-Bulls-Header-princess.jpg

I know, I know, we are on to Indianapolis.

That said, for those of you that weren't in the building on Sunday night, you missed a unique and memorable experience that took place at NRG Stadium. 10 minutes before kickoff, NRG went 'dark'. The stage was set for a one of a kind introduction for the Texans defense. The roof's lights were shut off, and the only visible light at that moment was from the scoreboard and the player's entrance tunnel.

9️⃣9️⃣ #BattleRedDay pic.twitter.com/KUUT7xl0zw — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 14, 2015

I had the privilege of being on the field during that time period, and the electricity in the building was comparable to any (of the many) of the big sporting events I've been to throughout my career. The crowd was juiced, and the ovations only got louder as each Texans defender took to the field.

View this post on Instagram

🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Houston Texans (@houstontexans) on

I haven't seen the television broadcast, but I can't imagine even if they did show part of the introductions on NBC that it gave the scene the justice. So, with this post, I hope to do so for you.

There were many people that worked hard in a short time period to make this happen. It was a true collaborative effort with all parts of the building (business and football ops) coming together. Often times it takes months of planning for each game's entertainment, but this was all thrown together in the span of two weeks. In effect, it was a high wire act that went off without a hitch.

Kudos to all the people that had a hand in seeing this come to fruition. For those of you that were there to witness it, I hope it was an experience you'll always remember. For those that weren't, here's hoping a picture (and some video) is worth a thousand words.

Pregame: Texans vs. Patriots

Check out some of the best pregame shots from Sunday night's game against the Patriots.

No Title
1 / 87
No Title
2 / 87
No Title
3 / 87
No Title
4 / 87
No Title
5 / 87
No Title
6 / 87
No Title
7 / 87
No Title
8 / 87
No Title
9 / 87
No Title
10 / 87
No Title
11 / 87
No Title
12 / 87
No Title
13 / 87
No Title
14 / 87
No Title
15 / 87
No Title
16 / 87
No Title
17 / 87
No Title
18 / 87
No Title
19 / 87
No Title
20 / 87
No Title
21 / 87
No Title
22 / 87
No Title
23 / 87
No Title
24 / 87
No Title
25 / 87
No Title
26 / 87
No Title
27 / 87
No Title
28 / 87
No Title
29 / 87
No Title
30 / 87
No Title
31 / 87
No Title
32 / 87
No Title
33 / 87
No Title
34 / 87
No Title
35 / 87
No Title
36 / 87
No Title
37 / 87
No Title
38 / 87
No Title
39 / 87
No Title
40 / 87
No Title
41 / 87
No Title
42 / 87
No Title
43 / 87
No Title
44 / 87
No Title
45 / 87
No Title
46 / 87
No Title
47 / 87
No Title
48 / 87
No Title
49 / 87
No Title
50 / 87
No Title
51 / 87
No Title
52 / 87
No Title
53 / 87
No Title
54 / 87
No Title
55 / 87
No Title
56 / 87
No Title
57 / 87
No Title
58 / 87
No Title
59 / 87
No Title
60 / 87
No Title
61 / 87
No Title
62 / 87
No Title
63 / 87
No Title
64 / 87
No Title
65 / 87
No Title
66 / 87
No Title
67 / 87
No Title
68 / 87
No Title
69 / 87
No Title
70 / 87
No Title
71 / 87
No Title
72 / 87
No Title
73 / 87
No Title
74 / 87
No Title
75 / 87
No Title
76 / 87
No Title
77 / 87
No Title
78 / 87
No Title
79 / 87
No Title
80 / 87
No Title
81 / 87
No Title
82 / 87
No Title
83 / 87
No Title
84 / 87
No Title
85 / 87
No Title
86 / 87
No Title
87 / 87
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee
news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.
news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
news

Breakfast: Watt ranked on ESPN World Fame 100

DE J.J. Watt was ranked 72nd on ESPN's World Fame 100 list.
news

Breakfast: Five storylines to watch in OTAs

Here are five storylines to watch during Texans OTAs.
news

Breakfast: WR Sammie Coates ready to contribute

WR Sammie Coates is excited to be a Texan, and explained why.
news

Breakfast: The Texans roster renovation

It's clear that the Texans roster has undergone a serious renovation.
news

Breakfast: Day 2 recap of Texans media days

The Houston Texans are officially getting in the swing of things when it comes to preparing for the 2018 season.
Advertising