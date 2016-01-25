Breakfast: Mock Draft Survey 1.0

number will grow through the spring, as more add their mock drafts.

After the first go-round, with five selections (33.3%), Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott was mocked to the Texans from the group of 15. Elliott churned out 1,821 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns in 2015. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry. During the Buckeyes' national championship campaign of 2014, Elliott finished with 1,878 rushing yards and was good for 6.9 yards a pop.

North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz was chosen three times (20%) by the experts, while Michigan State quarterback Connor Cook and Baylor receiver Corey Coleman each received a pair of votes (13.3% apiece).

Positionally though, 14 of the 15 picks (93.3%) were on the offensive side of the ball.

Seven of the 15 (46.7%) had the Texans taking a quarterback.

