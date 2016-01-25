Breakfast: Mock Draft Survey 1.0

[
We're just over three months away from the 2016 NFL Draft.
The Texans are picking 22nd, and in recent years, players like DeMaryius Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins and Johnny Manziel have been selected at that spot.
Numerous writers and TV personalities have started mocking the 2016 Draft, and below is a compilation of some more notable ones. The initial Mock Draft Survey tabulated results from 15 experts, and this
number will grow through the spring, as more add their mock drafts.
After the first go-round, with five selections (33.3%), Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott was mocked to the Texans from the group of 15. Elliott churned out 1,821 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns in 2015. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry. During the Buckeyes' national championship campaign of 2014, Elliott finished with 1,878 rushing yards and was good for 6.9 yards a pop.
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz was chosen three times (20%) by the experts, while Michigan State quarterback Connor Cook and Baylor receiver Corey Coleman each received a pair of votes (13.3% apiece).
Positionally though, 14 of the 15 picks (93.3%) were on the offensive side of the ball.
Seven of the 15 (46.7%) had the Texans taking a quarterback.
Click on each website/writer's name below for their full mock draft.
Who do you think should be the pick? Leave your input in the comments section below.
|WEBSITE (WRITER)
|PICK
|LATEST MOCK
|BleacherReport (M. Miller)
|RB Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio St.
|1/15/16
|CBSSports (D. Brugler)
|QB Connor Cook, Mich. St.
|1/18/16
|CBSSports (R. Rang)
|QB Carson Wentz, NDSU
|1/18/16
|DraftTek.com
|WR Corey Coleman, Baylor
|1/22/16
|ESPN.com (Mel Kiper, Jr.)
|QB Carson Wentz, NDSU
|1/14/16
|ESPN.com (Todd McShay)
|DT A'Shawn Robinson, Alabama
|12/15/15
|FOXSports (P. Schrager)
|QB Christian Hackenberg, PSU
|12/30/15
|NFL.com (Bucky Brooks)
|RB Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio St.
|1/17/16
|NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah)
|WR Corey Coleman, Baylor
|1/18/16
|NFL.com (Lance Zierlein)
|RB Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio St.
|1/22/16
|Rotoworld.com (Josh Norris)
|QB Paxton Lynch, Memphis
|1/22/16
|SBNation.com (Dan Kadar)
|QB Carson Wentz, NDSU
|1/18/16
|SI.com (Chris Burke)
|RB Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio St.
|1/6/16
|WalterFootball.com
|RB Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio St.
|1/20/16
|Yahoo.com (Eric Edholm)
|QB Connor Cook, Mich. St.
|12/3/15
