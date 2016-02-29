Breakfast: O'Brien, Del Rio talk Mexico City

Feb 28, 2016 at 08:08 PM

[

Breakfast-with-the-Bulls-Header-princess.jpg

](http://www.princesscruises.com)

The Texans and Raiders square off in Mexico City on November 21.

For Bill O'Brien, the trip south is a great opportunity.

"I'm excited about that," O'Brien said on Thursday at the combine. "The big goal there is to try to go down there and win the game, but I think it's a great opportunity for our organization to be on Monday Night Football in Mexico City."

Jack Del Rio, head coach of the Raiders, said he hasn't put too much thought into the experience.

"Getting there," Del Rio said. "Yeah, we're looking at it. We know we'll be there in November."

Del Rio joked that he knows "un poquito" amount of Spanish, and acknowledged that after the game is over, he'll think more about playing in Azteca Stadium.

"I think when I take a step back, then I reflect on that type of stuff," Del Rio said.

O'Brien enjoyed his other trip abroad with an NFL franchise, when he and the Patriots beat the Buccaneers in London during the 2009 season.

"I thought that was a great experience for that team and I think it'll be a similar experience going to Mexico City to play Oakland," O'Brien said. "We're playing a great team with a great coaching staff led by Jack Del Rio and a tough team, so the whole deal there is about playing Oakland and not necessarily being in Mexico City to go for tours and things like that."

The contest against the Raiders will be the first Monday Night Football game played on foreign soil. It's also the Texans' first time to play outside of the United States of America.

***Twitter.com/DoughertyDrew***

![](http://www.houstontexans.com/news/drewdownfield.html)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee
news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.
news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
news

Breakfast: Watt ranked on ESPN World Fame 100

DE J.J. Watt was ranked 72nd on ESPN's World Fame 100 list.
news

Breakfast: Five storylines to watch in OTAs

Here are five storylines to watch during Texans OTAs.
news

Breakfast: WR Sammie Coates ready to contribute

WR Sammie Coates is excited to be a Texan, and explained why.
news

Breakfast: The Texans roster renovation

It's clear that the Texans roster has undergone a serious renovation.
news

Breakfast: Day 2 recap of Texans media days

The Houston Texans are officially getting in the swing of things when it comes to preparing for the 2018 season.
Advertising