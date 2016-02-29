Breakfast: O'Brien, Del Rio talk Mexico City

"Getting there," Del Rio said. "Yeah, we're looking at it. We know we'll be there in November."

Del Rio joked that he knows "un poquito" amount of Spanish, and acknowledged that after the game is over, he'll think more about playing in Azteca Stadium.

"I think when I take a step back, then I reflect on that type of stuff," Del Rio said.

O'Brien enjoyed his other trip abroad with an NFL franchise, when he and the Patriots beat the Buccaneers in London during the 2009 season.

"I thought that was a great experience for that team and I think it'll be a similar experience going to Mexico City to play Oakland," O'Brien said. "We're playing a great team with a great coaching staff led by Jack Del Rio and a tough team, so the whole deal there is about playing Oakland and not necessarily being in Mexico City to go for tours and things like that."