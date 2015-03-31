Breakfast: O'Brien's Improvement Wishlist

return with 6.1. Only the Chicago Bears were worse.

They weren't much better on kickoff return average, picking up 21.1 yards per kickoff return. That was the 29th-best mark in the NFL.

When covering punts, the Texans again ranked 31st in the League. Opponents averaged 12.4 yards per punt return. Kickoffs return yardage allowed was a bit better, but still in the bottom third of the NFL. The Texans gave up 26 yards per kickoff return, putting them in 25th place.

"We've gotta get better on special teams," O'Brien said. "We're looking for, whether it's in the draft or the rest of whatever's left of free agency, can we find some guys? Maybe it's a returner. Maybe it's a guy that can cover kicks."

Speed on special teams can go a long way in helping punter Shane Lechler and kicker Randy Bullock, both of whom have strong legs.