Breakfast: Opportunity always knocks in the NFL

Watt at number one is obviously impressive, but a few other names stuck out among the list. Names like Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who was a sixth round pick out of Central Michigan. Or even Baltimore lineman Marshal Yanda, a third round selection out of Iowa.

Above all was Denver Broncos corner Chris Harris Jr., who after a great career at Kansas went undrafted. He's now one of the NFL's top corners, and ranked fourth in PFF's system.

The National Football League and its teams don't really care how you get to the league, just what you do when you get there. There are a litany of undrafted free agents that will compete for roster spots starting next week here in Houston, and chances are that some of these players will have an impact on Sunday.

Texans fans don't have to look far to see this result. The best running back in team history, Arian Foster, was an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee. Foster went from an afterthought to one of the team's most valuable players.